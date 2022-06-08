U.S. markets closed

LBC appoints Ramesh Kumar Nanjundaiya to be its Advisor in the India Market

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and MALLESWARAM BENGALURU, India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC, the Portuguese-American-based innovation, and digital transformation company have nominated Mr. Ramesh Kumar Nanjundaiya to be its Advisor - India Market. Through Mr. Ramesh's guidance, LBC (Leadership Business Consulting) hopes to connect with various Indian innovation centers such as Bangalore and other cities in India and build connections with other recognized innovation hubs in Europe and the San Francisco Bay Area for promoting two-way business and technology sourcing.

LBC's mission is to help organizations optimize their performance and build their future through management consulting, digital transformation, and capability development. LBC runs the Global Strategic Innovation (GSI) programs which look to successfully share best practices, promote knowledge transfer, build an impactful network and identify innovation opportunities through immersion in global innovation centers, engagement with champions, and subject matter leaders.

LBC has extensive experience:

  • Providing necessary assistance to organizations and public agencies to find and accelerate technology powered businesses and collaborations in California and Portugal.

  • Organizing short, flexible and customized webinars and in person programs and delegations covering innovation frameworks, technology research, start-up scouting and tracking trends.

  • Delivering consultancy services tailored to find specific organizations willing to invest and looking to do business in India.

The GSI program has been running for over 10 years and has connected selectively over 900 entrepreneurs, government leaders, executives from Europe, Africa, and Latin America to the San Francisco Bay Area for business development and bilateral relationships.  We are now making a foray into the growing market in India.

India is a highly attractive market for LBC due to its depth of technical talent, burgeoning start-up ecosystems and digital economy scale and development. Ties between India, California, US and Portugal are strong and growing and LBC sees an opportunity to reinforce the bonds between these 3 innovation ecosystems, allowing entrepreneurs, public agencies and corporates to further develop business ties and networks and share of best practices.

* Currently based out of Bengaluru, India, Mr. Nanjundaiya Ramesh Kumar, a citizen of India, a dual Masters' degree holder in industrial economics from Brussels University, Brussels', Belgium and in business administration from Boston University, Boston, US and with network and knowledge in the local community will help us in our mission in assisting Indian executives, state government entities, entrepreneurs, start-ups and corporations forge ahead in innovation and in digital transformation. A former international banker with over 3 decades of work experience at banks in Greece, Belgium, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and India, Ramesh, inter alia, specializes in franchise development.  He will assist in our mission in the life-changing power of innovation, connection and entrepreneurship. These are the strongest pillars in todays' global socioeconomic change and will represent both the best of India and Silicon Valley, the US and Europe.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lbc-appoints-ramesh-kumar-nanjundaiya-to-be-its-advisor-in-the-india-market-301563531.html

SOURCE LBC

