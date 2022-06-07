U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of ATCO Industries, Inc.

·2 min read

RADNOR, Pa. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") to support the acquisition of ATCO Industries, Inc.("ATCO" or the "Company").

(PRNewsfoto/LBC Credit Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/LBC Credit Partners)

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

ATCO was family-founded in 1980. ATCO's technology-centric approach to quality containment has helped pioneer the industry. The Company has expanded to become a leading quality containment and warehousing services provider, primarily for the automotive sector. ATCO has national reach, serving a broad variety of OEMs and Tier 1/2 suppliers.

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $9.1 billion to over 294 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $39 billion in assets and employs more than 185 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.* To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

LBC Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago
LBC Originations Offices: Atlanta, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York
*Information as of March 31, 2022.

LBC Credit Partners 
555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 450
Radnor, PA 19087
Tel 215-972-8900
Fax 215-567-0138

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Lisa Rubano-Volansky
Tel 724-979-4293
Email: lrubano@50words.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lbc-credit-partners-supports-the-acquisition-of-atco-industries-inc-301562929.html

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners

