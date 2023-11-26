LBI Capital Berhad (KLSE:LBICAP) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

LBI Capital Berhad's (KLSE:LBICAP) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.02 per share on 22nd of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

LBI Capital Berhad's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, LBI Capital Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could fall by 53.8% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0417, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.02. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 7.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though LBI Capital Berhad's EPS has declined at around 54% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for LBI Capital Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

