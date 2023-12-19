LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) insiders have significant skin in the game with 46% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over LBS Bina Group Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company

29% of LBS Bina Group Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 46% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of LBS Bina Group Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of LBS Bina Group Berhad.

View our latest analysis for LBS Bina Group Berhad

KLSE:LBS Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LBS Bina Group Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in LBS Bina Group Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see LBS Bina Group Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:LBS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LBS Bina Group Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In LBS Bina Group Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Hock San Lim, is the largest shareholder, holding 40% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 3.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Hock Guan Lim, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of LBS Bina Group Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of LBS Bina Group Berhad. Insiders own RM400m worth of shares in the RM878m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in LBS Bina Group Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.