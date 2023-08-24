LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase LBS Bina Group Berhad's shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.025 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that LBS Bina Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of MYR0.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether LBS Bina Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately LBS Bina Group Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 19% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that LBS Bina Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that LBS Bina Group Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LBS Bina Group Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has LBS Bina Group Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while LBS Bina Group Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

