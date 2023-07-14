LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.0125

LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) will increase its dividend on the 14th of September to MYR0.0125, which is 25% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.01. This takes the dividend yield to 5.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

LBS Bina Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, LBS Bina Group Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0114 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that LBS Bina Group Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.1% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On LBS Bina Group Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think LBS Bina Group Berhad's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

