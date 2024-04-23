LBS Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:LBS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

LBS Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:LBS) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 16th of July to MYR0.0135, with investors receiving 13% more than last year's MYR0.012. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

LBS Bina Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, LBS Bina Group Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0114 total annually to MYR0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See LBS Bina Group Berhad's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. LBS Bina Group Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.8% per annum. LBS Bina Group Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is LBS Bina Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

