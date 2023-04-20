LBS Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:LBS) Dividend Will Be MYR0.012

LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.012 per share on the 17th of July. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.7%, which is around the industry average.

LBS Bina Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, LBS Bina Group Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0114 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

LBS Bina Group Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, LBS Bina Group Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On LBS Bina Group Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for LBS Bina Group Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is LBS Bina Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

