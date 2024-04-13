LCCF receives $750,000 matching grant

Apr. 12—LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Community Foundation has received a matching fund grant totaling $750,000 as part of the eighth phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.'s initiative, Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII).

LaGrange County Community Foundation will use the funding to further develop its unrestricted fund — the Caring Community Fund — and to support the development of the Hawpatch Trail in Topeka, a news release stated.

Lilly Endowment will provide $2 for every $1 contributed to LaGrange County Community Foundation's Caring Community Fund and unrestricted funds through Dec. 31, 2025. The Caring Community Fund and unrestricted funds help address current opportunities and challenges in LaGrange County.

Lilly Endowment will also provide $1 for every $1 contributed to the Hawpatch Trail Fund at the LaGrange County Community Foundation through Dec. 31, 2025. The Foundation is supporting LaGrange County Trails' effort to develop a biking and walking trail in Topeka on the former Wabash Railroad. Gifts to the Hawpatch Trail Fund will support trail development as the group acquires the property, completes survey work, and begins engineering for construction of the trail. Gifts to the Hawpatch Trail Fund will be matched up to $225,000.

"We are grateful to Lilly Endowment for the continued generous support of community foundations in Indiana, including LaGrange County — with local contributions and the Lilly Endowment match we will add $787,500 to LCCF's unrestricted funds and $450,000 for the development of the Hawpatch Trail," said Executive Director Octavia Yoder.

Donors can also establish a named unrestricted endowment fund with a qualifying gift of $3,500. Donors interested in receiving a $2 for $1 match on a donation should contact Yoder at oyoder@lccf.net.

.

Through GIFT VIII Lilly Endowment has awarded matching fund grants totaling $133.8 million to community foundations serving all 92 of Indiana's counties. Eligible community foundations submitted proposals requesting grants ranging from $100,000 to $15,000,000 based on the population of the counties they serve.

"In 2023, Lilly Endowment launched GIFT VIII to help community foundations strengthen the towns, cities and counties they serve. Matching fund grants are one several funding opportunities designed to help community foundations promote long-term viability; further strengthen their abilities to lead; encourage board engagement; and support and develop strategic efforts to enhance quality of life in their communities," the release added.

To learn more, visit lccf.net.