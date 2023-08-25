LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.05

The board of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.05 per share on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

LCI Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 125% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 24%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 68.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 87%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

LCI Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.7% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though LCI Industries' EPS has declined at around 10% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for LCI Industries that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

