LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LCI Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$553m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$421m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, LCI Industries has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LCI Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is LCI Industries' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LCI Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 28%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On LCI Industries' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for LCI Industries. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 35% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LCI Industries (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

