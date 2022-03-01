U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,837.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,160.50
    -67.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.00
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.43
    +2.71 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    +15.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1230
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    +2.39 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.11
    +4,948.72 (+12.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.96
    +114.22 (+13.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.24
    +16.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2021 awards

·2 min read

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is proud to announce that it has won Private Debt Investor's 2021 Awards for "Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe" and also "Specialty Lender of the Year, Europe".

Private Debt Investor is the global publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their ninth year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.

This is LCM's sixth win in the European Distressed Debt category having previously been winners in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. LCM's flagship strategy, Credit Opportunities ("COPS"), acquires performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans, and these awards are a recognition of the firm's innovative and leading position within this specialist asset class for the past 23 years.

Building on the success of COPS, the firm launched its specialty finance strategy, SOLO (Strategic Origination & Lending Opportunities) in March 2018, which focuses on granular asset-backed lending via long-term strategic partnerships with established originators. The "Specialty Lender of the Year, Europe" award is testament to the firm's achievements in scaling the strategy's deployment in areas of the market such as asset finance and secured loans.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"We are honoured and thankful to have received these two important awards from Private Debt Investor, and are so appreciative of the support that we have received from our Limited Partners, as well as the wider PDI community.

We are seeing activity in the European consumer and SME loan market returning to pre-Covid levels, and we expect 2022 to be our busiest year ever. As we emerge from the pandemic phase of Covid, the supply of non-performing loans coming to market looks set to increase further. On top of that, banks are continuing to drive efficiencies through their business models and, as such, we are seeing a growing opportunity to create asset-backed lending partnerships with attractive risk adjusted-return profiles."

LCM Partners

James Hogan
T: +44 203 457 5050
jhogan@lcmpartners.eu

Notes to Editors:

LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €6.8 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,800 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcm-partners-wins-two-private-debt-investor-2021-awards-301491995.html

SOURCE LCM Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Bank of Russia Reassures on Debt After Putin’s Sanctions Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures for U.S. and European sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Russia default 'extremely likely' if Ukraine crisis worsens, banking lobby says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in scale and coordination, a global banking industry lobby group said on Monday. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that half of the Russia's central bank's foreign reserves are held in countries which have imposed freezes on its assets, severely shrinking the bank's policymaking firepower. "If we stay here and this (the crisis) escalates, then default and restructuring is likely," Elina Ribakova, the lobby group's deputy chief economist told reporters during a media call.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.