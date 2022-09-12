LCR Capital Hires Nadine Orosa in Dubai

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners are excited to announce Nadine Orosa has joined the LCR team as a Commercial Director in our Dubai office. Nadine is a rare finance professional who understands immigration programs, has raised capital for private equity firms, and been a wealth management advisor to high-net-worth families through private banks. She is also a true global citizen having lived, studied and worked in Dubai, New York, Washington and London.

"When we met Nadine we could tell immediately that she understands the needs of global high-net-worth families and the finance professionals who support them. At LCR we have expanded our offerings beyond immigration investment offerings, and we are upgrading our team to be able to engage our clients across our entire platform," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to join LCR. I love the depth of experience in the team and the entrepreneurial energy. LCR has built its reputation on high-quality immigration investments in the US, and now also has strong options for families interested in Europe as well as other Advisory Services and Alternative Assets. For global families, having a partner who can give advice on the US market and brings vetted relationships to global funds is extremely important," said Nadine.

Nadine joins LCR from Sanctuary Services and RIF Trust/ Latitude where she helped high-net-worth families understand their residency options. Previously she worked in wealth management for ADS Securities and HSBC Private Bank, having moved from New York where she worked in Private Client Services for JPMorgan. She has an MBA, Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a MSc Economics from London School of Economics, and a BA in International Studies from American University.

She will join Bassel Sweid who joined LCR in June. They have replaced our previous team who have moved to Iron Pillar, a venture investment fund manager that is offered on LCR's platform.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program which are all government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management , the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

