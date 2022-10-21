U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,653.25
    -22.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,183.00
    -170.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,981.25
    -109.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.80
    -6.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.06
    +0.55 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.40
    -9.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.39 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9734
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    -0.61 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0139 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6380
    +1.5480 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,958.98
    -267.59 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.37
    -3.03 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.10
    -53.81 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

LD Micro Main Event XV Presented by SRAX (October 25-27)

SRAX
·3 min read
SRAX
SRAX

* Over 200+ Companies Presenting

* 15th Consecutive Sell-out

* Return of the Burnham Cup

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the 2022 LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 3-day investor conference, at the Luxe in Los Angeles, as well as via their Sequire Virtual Events platform on October 25-27.

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. Following the success of the LD Micro Main Event last October, SRAX is providing a virtual option for those unable to attend the physical conference.

The LD Main Event has come to be known by some as the “Woodstock” of the micro-cap world, and for the past 15 years has showcased the next big names in the space.

The event is expected to feature over 200 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. While the event is sold out on the company side, investors can still sign-up to attend at the links below.

“I am looking forward to finally getting some sleep starting next Friday," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Register Here:
Event: The LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: October 25 - 27, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM PT - 6:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 9:00 PM ET
In-Person Event: The Luxe Hotel Los Angeles, CA

Investors Apply to Attend in Person

Register for the in-person event here

Virtual Event: Sequire Platform

Register for the virtual event here

About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact Investors@srax.com


Recommended Stories

  • Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss

    Verizon Communications Inc posted a 23% slide in third-quarter profit and missed market estimates for wireless subscriber additions on Friday, as several customers opted for cheaper plans from rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. Verizon lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business in the quarter after the U.S. carrier raised prices for its plans in June through additional charges, which was over and above its already pricier plans. While the company benefited from a 1% rise in gross wireless additions (in consumer business) in the quarter, finance chief Matt Ellis told Reuters, but it was offset by "an increase in disconnects as we had some customers disconnect as a result of the pricing actions that we took".

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative tech companies will likely continue growing for decades, making their stocks excellent long-term holds.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.

  • Twitter Stock Tumbles On Report Musk Takeover Could Be Subject To U.S. Security Review

    An ad spend warning from Snap, as well as suggestions of a U.S. revue of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, has Twitter shares trading sharply lower Friday.

  • Stock Bears Set for Rare Loss Ahead of $2 Trillion Options Event

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a niche trade beloved by retail players and institutional pros that’s paid off handsomely this year: Selling equities just before trillions of dollars worth of options expire.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors Se

  • Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

    Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.97, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    A potential recession looms, and investors are worried. Here are two big yields worth buying anyway and one to avoid.

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."

  • Wall Street is driving explosive swings in stocks by embracing a trading strategy popularized by the Reddit crowd

    Reddit-loving day traders are reportedly returning to their day jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal. But back in the world of high finance, professional traders have adopted one of their signature trading strategies, according to one closely followed markets guru.

  • Why LM Ericsson Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell hard on Thursday, following a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of market expectations. Ericsson's stock traded 15.1% lower at 1:20 p.m. ET, having fallen as much as 19.5% earlier in the day. The Swedish maker of telecom-grade networking equipment saw Q3 sales rise 21% year over year to SEK 68 billion ($6 billion).

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Buy Amazon Stock, But Not Because of E-Commerce

    One of the more notable transformation stories in tech recently is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This does not negate the investment case for Amazon, but profiting from Amazon will require investors to look at the internet and direct marketing retail stock in a different light. After years of profits, Amazon's e-commerce operations now lose money.