U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,062.75
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.51
    +0.34 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0710
    -0.1100 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,543.61
    -17.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.20
    -1.46 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

LDC acquires "ISCC PLUS" certification for the first time in South Korea's carbon black industry

·2 min read

By meeting global standards, the company is expected to increase both domestic and oversea business

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LDC Co., Ltd., a waste treatment and raw material recycling company, announced on March 23 that it had acquired the ISCC PLUS Certification, the global international certification system for eco-friendly materials, for the first time in Korea's carbon black industry.

LDC acquires &#x00201c;ISCC PLUS&#x00201d; certification for the first time in South Korea&#x002019;s carbon black industry
LDC acquires “ISCC PLUS” certification for the first time in South Korea’s carbon black industry

ISCC PLUS is an international certification system that meets the European Union's Renewable Energy Directives in evaluating and certifying the eco-friendliness and sustainability of materials and production processes of a product.

With more than 130 eco-friendly material manufacturers, NGOs, and research institutes around the world as members, the eco-friendly certification is considered the industry's most credible. This certification can only be obtained through strict evaluation of the eco-friendliness of a product from raw materials and production to final product and sale.

Since 2017, LDC is the only company in Korea to produce and supply GCB (Green Carbon Black), "Recovered Carbon Black (rCB)" using waste tires from Korea.

After collecting and crushing waste tires, LDC produces rCB through pyrolysis, refining and processing, and is taking the lead in implementing a transparent circular economy through a series of processes where the processed materials are supplied to tire manufacturers who use them as raw materials.

LDC introduced GCB, an rCB product that meets the stringent quality requirements demanded by tire companies, and was selected as one of the 100 Green New Deal Promising Companies and 1000 National Innovative Companies. Sales volume has increased from 1,000 tons in 2020 to 1,200 tons in 2021 and this year, sales are projected to increase by more than 4,000 tons, signifying steady growth.

With the acquisition of ISCC PLUS certification, LDC has been recognized for its efforts in meeting global standards as an eco-friendly company.

Hwang Yong-kyung, CEO of LDC, said, "We have been reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of crude oil resources for a sustainable future, and have been manufacturing recycled resource materials that solve environmental problems caused by waste tires."

CEO Hwang forecast, "With the ISCC Plus certification, we will expand our production capacity from 9,000 tons to 34,000 tons by 2025 by expanding Korean and export sales to become Korea's leading global eco-friendly rCB company."

SOURCE LDCarbon

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Gunvor, Energy Transfer Sign 20-Year LNG Deal for U.S. Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP signed a 20-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to commodity trader Gunvor Group Ltd., another step forward for the pipeline operator’s long-stalled Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkrai

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • Tesla and Musk May Have an Opportunity to Outrun Rivals

    Like the entire automotive sector, Tesla faces a shortage of chips and a surge in raw-materials prices.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now Amid Report Biden's Climate Proposals Could Be Revived?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Why Did Nio Shares Jump Today?

    Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking some recent struggles in stride. The American depositary shares were up as much as almost 5% Monday morning, and remained 2% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET. The 5,074 electric vehicles delivered last month marked a major drop from April 2021.

  • Medical Properties Trust plans new Liberty Park headquarters

    Medical Properties Trust plans to start construction this year for a new headquarters in the Liberty Park development, according to the company’s inaugural corporate responsibility report.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Unexpectedly Falls to Lowest Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders, production and employment softened.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad Logistics

  • What Warren Buffett gets right and wrong about bitcoin

    The Oracle of Omaha was asked about bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and claimed he wouldn't buy the cryptocurrency at any price.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to look at the 1.05 level as support. Expect a lot of choppy volatility in this area.

  • Europe's Engie Buys More U.S. LNG With Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- NextDecade Corp. gained the most in more than two weeks after French utility Engie SA agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from its proposed export terminal in Texas. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad L

  • Berkshire shareholders look beyond Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders face a question that Warren Buffett sought to tackle at the company's annual meeting: How will Berkshire fare when he's no longer around? Buffett, perhaps the world's greatest investor, and with the star power to draw fans from around the world, is 91. Shareholders who watched them speak for hours at the CHI Health Center arena in Berkshire's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska face the reality they are in the twilight of their careers.

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.