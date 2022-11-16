LDF: Fighting for Racial Justice Through Litigation, Advocacy, & Public Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) has been at the center of protecting the right to vote, and all civil rights, since 1940. Founded by Thurgood Marshall, LDF is America's premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.

In October, we argued before the U. S. Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, a case which will have major implications for the future of voting rights and redistricting. And during this year's elections, we challenged unconstitutional voter suppression laws in courtrooms and statehouses, provided voters with information about their rights, and protected Black voters across the nation, monitoring and responding to any potential issues at polling locations in our targeted states.

Due to the courage and commitment of our clients, the generosity of our supporters, and the dedication and expertise of our staff and cooperating attorneys over the years, LDF has remained what it has always been: a pioneering force in our nation's quest for equality.

We know that it is the ability to participate in the political process that unlocks so many of the other important civil rights issues. It increases the prospect for meaningful reforms in the criminal justice system. It expands the possibility of education equity. And it opens the doors of opportunity for fair housing practices and economic advancement.

LDF will continue the fight to protect voting rights in every year and election going forward. We are uniquely positioned to navigate one of the most important moments for civil rights in our nation's history. Join us in our fight to achieve equality and justice for all by donating to LDF through your workplace giving program or through the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC #11104). For more about our work, please visit www.naacpldf.org.

