U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.56
    -34.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,557.41
    -35.51 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,172.79
    -185.62 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.06
    -33.14 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -1.28 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0391
    +0.0042 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3560
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,537.51
    -293.44 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.06
    -10.82 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

LDF: Fighting for Racial Justice Through Litigation, Advocacy, & Public Education

America's Charities
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) has been at the center of protecting the right to vote, and all civil rights, since 1940. Founded by Thurgood Marshall, LDF is America's premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.

America's Charities, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture
America's Charities, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

In October, we argued before the U. S. Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, a case which will have major implications for the future of voting rights and redistricting. And during this year's elections, we challenged unconstitutional voter suppression laws in courtrooms and statehouses, provided voters with information about their rights, and protected Black voters across the nation, monitoring and responding to any potential issues at polling locations in our targeted states.

Due to the courage and commitment of our clients, the generosity of our supporters, and the dedication and expertise of our staff and cooperating attorneys over the years, LDF has remained what it has always been: a pioneering force in our nation's quest for equality.

We know that it is the ability to participate in the political process that unlocks so many of the other important civil rights issues. It increases the prospect for meaningful reforms in the criminal justice system. It expands the possibility of education equity. And it opens the doors of opportunity for fair housing practices and economic advancement.

LDF will continue the fight to protect voting rights in every year and election going forward. We are uniquely positioned to navigate one of the most important moments for civil rights in our nation's history. Join us in our fight to achieve equality and justice for all by donating to LDF through your workplace giving program or through the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC #11104). For more about our work, please visit www.naacpldf.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from America's Charities on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: America's Charities
Website: www.charities.org
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726344/LDF-Fighting-for-Racial-Justice-Through-Litigation-Advocacy-Public-Education

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's ex-CFO, at tax fraud trial, says company reaped big savings with perks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, spoke about the savings during testimony as the prosecution's star witness. The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to charges in 2021 by the Manhattan district attorney that it hid executive perks from tax authorities for over 15 years, and falsely reported bonuses as non-employee compensation.

  • Lauren Boebert – live: Republican under fire for ‘embarrassing’ tweet as she leads race by just 1,200 votes

    Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms

  • New York Judge Rules in Favor of Donald Trump in Niece’s Inheritance Lawsuit

    The New York judge said Mary Trump had signed releases as part of a 2001 settlement agreement that barred her claims.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC stock slides premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock following former President Trump’s announcement he will run for president in 2024.

  • DWAC Stock Drops On Trump's Presidential Launch

    DWAC sank early Wednesday after Donald Trump announced Tuesday night he is running for president in 2024.

  • Trump's 2024 presidential bid a fresh wrinkle for markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's entry on Tuesday into the 2024 presidential race confirmed the world's "worst kept secret" and created another variable for markets that some investors say remains a low priority for now. Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, announced his bid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seemingly with the aim of pre-empting potential Republican rivals. His high-spirited televised announcement comes after a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him and as the party closes in on a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Is Social Security Tax Calculated?

    The Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) tax—more commonly called the Social Security tax—is calculated by taking a set percentage of your income from each paycheck. The Social Security tax rate for employees and employers is 6.2% of employee compensation, for a total of 12.4%. The combined taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare are referred to as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

  • Fed’s Daly sees interest rates ultimately getting in range of 4.75%-5.25%.

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank's benchmark interest rate may have to rise above 5% to start to put downward pressure on inflation.

  • Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid

    (Reuters) -Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, aiming to preempt potential Republican rivals, a week after midterm elections showed that the party had failed to win as many seats in Congress as it had hoped. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Trump's social media venture Truth Social public, fell 4.8% in early trading.

  • Economists See US Inflation Running Even Hotter Through Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists see US inflation running hotter through next year than they did a month ago and recession odds continue to mount against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutProje

  • Broadcast networks take a pass on Trump campaign announcement

    When Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he will mount another run for the White House - a rare case of a former president seeking his old job - the country's three major broadcast networks opted not to carry his speech live. ABC, NBC and CBS all decided to stick with previously scheduled entertainment programming - reality show "Bachelor in Paradise" on ABC, science fiction drama "La Brea" on NBC and a fictionalized show about the FBI on CBS.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for th

  • Real Is Only Safe Bet in Brazil as Lula Signals Fiscal Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- Prospects for increased government spending and higher inflation under a Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presidency are boosting the appeal of a combined Brazil trade: going short on the US dollar against the real, while betting on declines in local stocks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely R

  • Autumn statement: From tax rises to spending cuts – what to expect in Hunt’s Budget

    Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expected to announce a range of tax rises and spending cuts

  • 5 Tips To Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • A Bid By Democrats to Raise the US Debt Ceiling This Year Is Failing

    (Bloomberg) -- A bid by Democrats to raise the US debt ceiling before the end of the year and before Republicans take over the House is quickly fading, raising the prospect of a market-rattling showdown over the limit in the latter half of 2023.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland

  • Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Gets A Blistering Fact-Check On CNN

    The former president’s address was "less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics," said the network's fact-checker Daniel Dale.

  • Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

    The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said.

  • Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

    Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican to enter the 2024 race, and…

  • Fed’s Daly Says Rate Peak of 4.75% to 5.25% Is Reasonable Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said 4.75% to 5.25% was a “reasonable” range for where policymakers could lift interest rates and then go on hold.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engin