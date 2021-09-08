U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.68
    -2.35 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.48
    -8.52 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.11
    -43.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.66
    -9.95 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    +0.98 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3580
    -0.0120 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3170
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,182.19
    -4,412.91 (-8.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.03
    -20.44 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.69
    -28.68 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

LDI DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the loanDepot, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with loanDepot's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until November 8, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The loanDepot class action lawsuit charges loanDepot, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The loanDepot class action lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on September 3, 2021 and is captioned Lako v. loanDepot, Inc., No. 21-cv-01449.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the loanDepot class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the loanDepot class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 8, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: In its IPO, loanDepot sold 3,850,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public at a price of $14.00 per share for total proceeds of approximately $54 million, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. Nearly 40% of the shares sold in the IPO were by loanDepot's founder, chairman, and CEO, defendant Anthony Hsieh, and loanDepot's early partner and investor, Parthenon Capital.

The loanDepot class action lawsuit alleges that loanDepot's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) loanDepot's refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (ii) loanDepot's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (iii) as a result, loanDepot's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (iv) consequently, defendants' positive statements about loanDepot's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The loanDepot class action lawsuit further alleges when loanDepot announced disappointing second quarter 2021 results on August 3, 2021, Anthony Hsieh admitted that everything about loanDepot's business is "highly predictable" and thus that loanDepot had perfect visibility at the time of the IPO as to where its business was and was going. By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock price fell to $8.07 per share, a more than 42% decline from the IPO price, having plummeted in response to information reflecting the materialization of significant risks misrepresented and omitted from the Registration Statement.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased loanDepot shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the loanDepot class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the loanDepot class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the loanDepot class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the loanDepot class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:


Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP


655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101


J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900


jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ldi-deadline-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-loandepot-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301370912.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kadmon Holdings Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Sanofi adds another bolt-on acquisition in what is turning out to be a busy year for the French pharma titan.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin the national currency, plus the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • Philip Morris backs full-year EPS guidance but says chip shortage hurting IQOS business

    Philip Morris International Inc. shares slid 0.7% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the Marlboro maker reaffirmed per-share earnings guidance for 2021, but said the global chip shortage is hurting its IQOS heated tobacco product. In a statement released ahead of a presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Bateau said the company is still expecting full-year EPS to range from $5.76 to $5.86, and for adjusted EPS to range from $5.97 to $6.0

  • 3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) -- that have more than doubled the market's returns in 2021. Shares of Nvidia have skyrocketed 74% this year, fueled by the graphics-chip maker's huge top-line growth and soaring earnings. Interestingly, Nvidia's price-to-earnings ratio of 81 today is 5% lower than where it was at the start of the year -- despite the growth stock's surging price.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Which Canadian Cannabis Company Is In the Best Position to Enter the U.S. Market?

    Much of the excitement in the marijuana industry today centers around the possibility that the U.S. will legalize cannabis in the near future. Support for legalization has never been higher, with more than two-thirds of Americans now in favor. Canadian cannabis companies are making deals ahead of time, trying to position themselves as best as they can for the moment the U.S. pot market finally opens up for them.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.