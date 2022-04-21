U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

LE MÉRIDIEN HOTELS & RESORTS LAUNCHES THE "NOUVEAUX HORIZONS" CAMPAIGN ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC, STARRING SUPERMODEL BARBARA PALVIN

·4 min read

The Hungarian Supermodel Stars in Brand's New Campaign, Inspiring Travelers to Search for New Adventures and Savour the Good Life

HONG KONG, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, is encouraging creative travellers to awaken new adventures, senses and experiences with the brand's new campaign, "Nouveaux Horizons". After a two-year hiatus, the dawn is breaking on a new era of travel calling travellers to reconnect with themselves, with their passports, and with their wanderlust. The glamourous and chic supermodel, Barbara Palvin, is the face of the campaign and stars in the captivating campaign video, with the stunning backdrop of the newly opened Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

Le M&#xe9;ridien Nouveaux Horizons Campaign featuring Barbara Palvin at Le M&#xe9;ridien Maldives Resort &amp; Spa
Le Méridien Nouveaux Horizons Campaign featuring Barbara Palvin at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Launched in 1972 by Air France, the Paris-born Le Méridien marks its 50th anniversary this year. In the spirit of the brand's European heritage, the "Nouveaux Horizons" campaign aims to remind travellers of the joy of glamorous travel and the new horizons that await. At hotels around the world, the timeless chic of mid-century modern design takes travellers back to the glamorous halcyon days of air travel and invites them to savour the good life. The brand's chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Whether it is the Au Soleil by Le Méridien programming that invites guests to chase endless summers all year round or indulge in chic soirées to celebrate the winter season with La Fête, the Le Méridien signature lifestyle experiences inspire guests to savour the moment and add a touch of glamour to their travel.

In the brand campaign video, channeling a glamorous voyager, Barbara dons 1960's jet-set style outfits and enjoys all the makings of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Savouring the simple joys of the summer season with the brand's signature seasonal program, Au Soleil by Le Méridien, Barbara soaks up the picturesque sunset moment while indulging in a Le Scoop by Le Méridien handcrafted gelato and a glass of rosé.

"Being European and working in the fashion industry, I am particularly drawn to Le Méridien's European heritage and its playful and chic style," said supermodel Barbara Palvin. "Collaborating with Le Méridien on the 'Nouveaux Horizons' campaign reminds me of the joy of travel and exploring new destinations especially after a two-year hiatus. I was fortunate to be able to travel to the Maldives for the very first time, instantly falling in love with the island and look forward to returning with my loved ones soon."

"We are delighted to launch the Le Méridien 'Nouveaux Horizons' campaign with Barbara Palvin who embodies the brand's chic, wanderlust lifestyle," said Jennie Toh, Vice President Brand Marketing and Management, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "We are also excited to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary milestone this year and there is no better way to do so with a glamourous campaign. We look forward to continuing to inspire travelers to explore the world in style, savour the good life, and enjoy the new adventures on the horizon."

The Le Méridien "Nouveaux Horizons" film can be viewed online here, and images can be downloaded in this link. The video will be launched regionally across all Le Méridien properties in APAC, brand's website, social media, and more. For more information, please visit le-meridien.marriott.com.

About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 105 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International

