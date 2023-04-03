Le Macaron Mania Spreads As #1 Authentic Macaron Franchise Announces Multiple Locations Throughout the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Macaron, the leading French Pastries and Macaron franchise in the United States, announced the upcoming openings of three new locations this spring in Traverse City, Michigan, Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Tampa, Florida, with an additional 8-10 locations planned by the end of summer. As the #1 macaron franchise with more than 70 locations nationwide, the popular French patisserie is enjoying steady expansion as successful franchisees scramble to open multiple locations and new owners hold grand openings for shops, kiosks in malls, or food trucks.

"We are thrilled with our accelerated growth, and we are fortunate to have inquiries from interested franchisees all over the country," said Le Macaron spokesperson Greg Guillem. "At our current pace, we are on track to have up to 20 new locations within the next year."

Le Macaron locations planned for summer openings include Columbus, Ohio, Tucson, Arizona, Long Beach, California, Sacramento, California, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, New York, and Miami.

The upcoming grand opening scheduled for mid-May in Traverse City at 332 Front Street is the second location for owner Bobbi Jo Blanton, who also owns a Le Macaron store with her husband, William, in Grand Rapids. Blanton is so enamored of her experience as a Le Macaron franchisee that she is scouting for a third location to open in the future.

"It's extremely rewarding to bring the taste of authentic macarons to these communities," Blanton said.

New owners Natalia Mejia and Camito Beltran are preparing to open their store at RIO Lakefront at 9841 Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg, Maryland while owners Sanjam and Karam Chawla will open a mobile kiosk at International Plaza in Tampa. All the new franchisees are banking on the fact that interest in delicious, bite-sized macarons is trending throughout the country. Le Macaron co-founder Rosalie Guillem says prospective franchisees and consumers are learning about why quality, authenticity, and freshness define Le Macaron as a premium brand and the leader in its category.

Story continues

"What sets Le Macaron apart from competitors is that we are a best-in-class brand with authentic macarons prepared fresh daily by our French pastry chefs," said Guillem. "We have more than 20 delicious flavors as well as seasonal flavors to delight customers of all ages, including those who are looking for a Parisian café experience."

Le Macaron treats customers to a taste of Paris, including vibrant, colorful décor, traditional music, and a menu featuring freshly prepared macarons, pastries, gelato, coffee, gourmet chocolates, cakes, éclairs, European style beverages and more. Macarons are also available in seasonal flavors to commemorate holidays and special occasions, and the company has a thriving catering and corporate gifting business year-around.

For more information about the Le Macaron French Pastries franchise opportunity please visit http://lemacaronfranchise.com/.

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant retail specialty French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 75 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category. Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com/.

Contact: Rhonda Price

356455@email4pr.com

(561) 371-9407

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-macaron-mania-spreads-as-1-authentic-macaron-franchise-announces-multiple-locations-throughout-the-us-301787163.html

SOURCE Le Macaron