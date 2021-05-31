Lead-acid Battery Market to grow by USD 6.33 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead-acid battery market is set to grow by USD 6.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in demand for industrial applications, the growing investments in the automotive industry, and the increasing focus on renewable energy generation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:
Application
o Automotive
o Stationary
o Motive
Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o The Middle East and Africa
o South America
Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40491
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the lead-acid battery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Lead-acid Battery Market size
Lead-acid Battery Market trends
Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis
Growth in demand for industrial applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the declining costs of lithium-ion batteries may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lead-acid battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lead-acid battery market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others).
Request FREE Sample Report
Global Battery Separator Market- The battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Request FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Motive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Segmentation by Product
Segmentation by product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
C&D Technologies Inc.
Clarios
East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
EnerSys
Exide Industries Ltd.
Exide Technologies
GS Yuasa Corp.
Leoch International Technology Ltd.
Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-lead-acid-batterymarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-acid-battery-market-to-grow-by-usd-6-33-billion-through-2025impacts-of-drivers-and-challengestechnavio-301301529.html
SOURCE Technavio