Lead-in-applesauce pouches timeline: From recalls to 22 poisoned kids in 14 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that 22 toddlers across 14 states were poisoned by lead found in recalled applesauce packets.

The 1-to-3-year-old patients presented with high blood lead levels ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter and with common symptoms of lead poisoning, according to the announcement.

The recall expanded from Wanabana brand products to the private label brands of Schnucks grocery stores and Weiss grocery stores earlier this month.

The cases were reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Parents should not buy, eat or feed these pouches to their children.

Those who believe their kid may have consumed the recalled products should "contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the CDC advised.

Here is a timeline of the apple sauce packet recalls.

Timeline

Oct. 29: WanaBana USA recalls all pouches of its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches

Nov. 3: The FDA widens recall of lead contaminated applesauce to Schnuck brand and Weiss brand applesauce

Nov. 13: The CDC issues Health Advisory HAN-00500 saying that as of November 7 there have been 22 cases of lead poisoning from the contaminated applesauce packets

What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.

Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

What does lead exposure do?

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the CDC says, including:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.

