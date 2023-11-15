Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.50
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,944.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,920.75
    +41.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.70
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    +6.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.16
    -0.60 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6970
    +0.2660 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,622.24
    -1,044.32 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.70
    -20.65 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.47
    +14.64 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,519.70
    +823.77 (+2.52%)
     

Lead-in-applesauce pouches timeline: From recalls to 22 poisoned kids in 14 states

James Powel and Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that 22 toddlers across 14 states were poisoned by lead found in recalled applesauce packets.

The 1-to-3-year-old patients presented with high blood lead levels ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter and with common symptoms of lead poisoning, according to the announcement.

The recall expanded from Wanabana brand products to the private label brands of Schnucks grocery stores and Weiss grocery stores earlier this month.

The cases were reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Parents should not buy, eat or feed these pouches to their children.

Those who believe their kid may have consumed the recalled products should "contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the CDC advised.

Here is a timeline of the apple sauce packet recalls.

Timeline

  • Oct. 29: WanaBana USA recalls all pouches of its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches

  • Nov. 3: The FDA widens recall of lead contaminated applesauce to Schnuck brand and Weiss brand applesauce

  • Nov. 13: The CDC issues Health Advisory HAN-00500 saying that as of November 7 there have been 22 cases of lead poisoning from the contaminated applesauce packets

Sick pets: Dog food recall expands as salmonella concerns spread to more pet food brands

What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.

Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:

  • Headache

  • Abdominal pain/Colic

  • Vomiting

  • Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:

  • Irritability

  • Lethargy

  • Fatigue

  • Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

  • Occasional abdominal discomfort

  • Constipation

  • Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

  • Headache

  • Tremor

  • Weight loss

What does lead exposure do?

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the CDC says, including:

  • Damage to the brain and nervous system

  • Slowed growth and development

  • Learning and behavior problems

  • Hearing and speech problems

This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.

Lead in fruit pouches: 22 toddlers made sick by consuming high levels of lead in recalled fruit pouches, CDC says

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How applesauce pouches went from lead concern-recalls to 22 kids sick

Advertisement