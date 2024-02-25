Lead Independent Director of Byline Bancorp Antonio Del Valle Perochena Buys More Stock

Potential Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Antonio Del Valle Perochena, recently bought US$323k worth of stock, paying US$20.93 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lead Independent Director Antonio Del Valle Perochena was not the only time they bought Byline Bancorp shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.53 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$21.12. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Byline Bancorp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 199.30k shares worth US$4.0m. But they sold 1.50k shares for US$32k. In total, Byline Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Byline Bancorp insiders own about US$312m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Byline Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Byline Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Byline Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

