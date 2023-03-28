U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Lead oxide market size to increase by 1,022.97 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: APAC will account for 57% of market growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead oxide market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% and register an incremental growth of 1,022.97 thousand tons during the forecast period. Based on region, the global lead oxide market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lead-acid batteries, glass packaging, and paints is expected to drive the demand for lead oxide. Most of the demand for lead oxide originates from countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The availability of raw materials and the lack of stringent regulations in APAC are also expected to increase the demand for lead oxide during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is also expected to drive the growth of the lead oxide market. Moreover, the rapid growth of residential and infrastructural activities in APAC is expected to increase the demand for lead glass and paints, which will fuel the demand for lead oxide. Insights about the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lead Oxide Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The lead oxide market report includes information about the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ALB Materials Inc.: The company offers lead oxide products such as ALB semi PbO.

  • Aldon Corp.: The company offers lead oxide products such as LEAD OXIDE YELLOW.

  • Colorobbia Holding S.p.A: The company offers lead oxide products such as high-purity lead oxide.

  • Dynakrom: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Litharge.

  • Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Red, Yellow, and Grey.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by type (lead (II) oxide, lead (II, IV) oxide, and lead (IV) oxide) and application (lead-acid battery, glass manufacturing, paints, and others). The lead II oxide segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Lead (II) oxide, also known as lead monoxide, is an inorganic compound mainly used in lead-based industrial glass and industrial ceramics, including computer components. It is the most common type of lead found in lead glass and is used for the production of glass. Lead (II) oxide offers various benefits, such as increasing the refractive index, decreasing the viscosity, raising the electrical resistivity, and improving the ability of the glass to absorb X-rays. Adding lead (II) oxide makes industrial ceramics more magnetically and electrically inert. Lead is a key component of automotive lead-acid batteries, which increases the demand for lead (II) oxide. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from developing countries, the growth of the automobile industry, and the increasing demand for lead-acid batteries. However, stringent regulations and policies, growing replacement of lead batteries with other types, and volatility in raw material prices are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this lead oxide market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the lead oxide market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the lead oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lead oxide market vendors

Related Reports:

The magnesium oxide market size is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. The increasing steel production is notably driving the magnesium oxide market growth, although factors such as surging prices of magnesium oxide owing to magnesia plant shutdowns in china may impede the market growth.

The nitrous oxide market size is expected to increase by USD 464.04 million from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. The rising demand for OLED is notably driving the nitrous oxide market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

Lead Oxide Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

1,022.97 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.11

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global lead oxide market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Lead (II) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lead (II IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Lead (IV) oxide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Glass manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ALB Materials Inc.

  • 12.4 Aldon Corp.

  • 12.5 Colorobbia Holding S.p.A

  • 12.6 Dynakrom

  • 12.7 Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Gravita India Ltd.

  • 12.9 Hammond Group Inc.

  • 12.10 Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Merck KGaA

  • 12.12 Noah Chemicals

  • 12.13 Penox Group GmbH

  • 12.14 Reade International Corp.

  • 12.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.16 Waldies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

