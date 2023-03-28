Lead oxide market size to increase by 1,022.97 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: APAC will account for 57% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead oxide market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% and register an incremental growth of 1,022.97 thousand tons during the forecast period. Based on region, the global lead oxide market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lead-acid batteries, glass packaging, and paints is expected to drive the demand for lead oxide. Most of the demand for lead oxide originates from countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The availability of raw materials and the lack of stringent regulations in APAC are also expected to increase the demand for lead oxide during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is also expected to drive the growth of the lead oxide market. Moreover, the rapid growth of residential and infrastructural activities in APAC is expected to increase the demand for lead glass and paints, which will fuel the demand for lead oxide. Insights about the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lead Oxide Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The lead oxide market report includes information about the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ALB Materials Inc.: The company offers lead oxide products such as ALB semi PbO.

Aldon Corp.: The company offers lead oxide products such as LEAD OXIDE YELLOW.

Colorobbia Holding S.p.A: The company offers lead oxide products such as high-purity lead oxide.

Dynakrom: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Litharge.

Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers lead oxide products such as Lead Oxide Red, Yellow, and Grey.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - strong/active/niche/trivial

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by type (lead (II) oxide, lead (II, IV) oxide, and lead (IV) oxide) and application (lead-acid battery, glass manufacturing, paints, and others). The lead II oxide segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Lead (II) oxide, also known as lead monoxide, is an inorganic compound mainly used in lead-based industrial glass and industrial ceramics, including computer components. It is the most common type of lead found in lead glass and is used for the production of glass. Lead (II) oxide offers various benefits, such as increasing the refractive index, decreasing the viscosity, raising the electrical resistivity, and improving the ability of the glass to absorb X-rays. Adding lead (II) oxide makes industrial ceramics more magnetically and electrically inert. Lead is a key component of automotive lead-acid batteries, which increases the demand for lead (II) oxide. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from developing countries, the growth of the automobile industry, and the increasing demand for lead-acid batteries. However, stringent regulations and policies, growing replacement of lead batteries with other types, and volatility in raw material prices are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this lead oxide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the lead oxide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the lead oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lead oxide market vendors

Lead Oxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2023-2027 1,022.97 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ALB Materials Inc., Aldon Corp., Amtek Batteries, Colorobbia Holding S.p.A, Durox Chemical Products, Dynakrom, Galaxy Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hammond Group Inc., Hunan Hanhua Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Noah Chemicals, Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, Penox Group GmbH, Pilot Industries Ltd., Reade International Corp., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waldies Co. Ltd., and Xinxiang Yangyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

