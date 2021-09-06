LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (NYSE:DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), or between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DiDi "had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations." The Company's app would be subjected to a cybersecurity review by Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"). The CAC instructed all app stores in the country to remove the Company's app. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about DiDi, investors suffered damages.

