LeadCoverage Named One of Atlanta’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”

LeadCoverage
·3 min read
LeadCoverage
LeadCoverage

LeadCoverge’s commitment to growth, education and employee opportunity further cements the company as a pacesetter in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, Atlanta’s premier B2B marketing and PR firm specializing in helping companies develop lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage, has been recognized as a 2022 Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winner. Presented by the National Association of Business Resources, the award recognizes LeadCoverage’s commitment to their employees as they continue to provide outstanding growth and career opportunities, along with supportive human resources initiatives, and a vibrant and engaging culture.

LeadCoverage strives to cultivate client relationships while simultaneously executing project management. The supply chain, technology and heavy industrial focused agency was started in 2018 by Kara Brown and Will Haraway, two supply chain marketing executives with over 40 years of industry knowledge. The two combined their shared interest in the supply chain industry to further create what is now a specialized PR and marketing firm that continues to exceed expectations and break new ground. LeadCoverage was also named a 2022 Pacesetter--one of Atlanta’s fastest growing privately-held companies-- by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in April.

“We have an exceptional, driven team dedicated to developing not only themselves but their colleagues as well,” said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “Our core values and ‘yes and’ culture allows us to regularly exceed expectations and provide value. We pride ourselves on working from a place of honesty, respect and equal opportunity, fueling our growth since we opened for business.”

Headquartered in Michigan, The Best and Brightest is a community of the nation’s renowned leaders who focuses on showcasing companies that are leaders in Human Resources Best Practices, promotion of Sustainable Workplaces, and Corporate Wellness Initiatives. Each year, companies in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of “Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.” Those who exemplify the most ingenious business and human resources practices are awarded this honor.

The winning companies were evaluated and selected by an independent research firm. A few of the categories that the judges scored on were: Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Equity and Inclusion; Leadership; and Strategy and Company Performance.

The supply chain space has experienced tremendous change over the last 24 months, and our business has experienced much the same,” added Brown. “Our ability to collaborate and harmonize across our business offerings has allowed us to meet any challenge head on and continue to propel growth, no matter what the market throws at us, as evidenced by our Top 100 placement on the Atlanta Pacesetter award.”

For more, please visit www.leadcoverage.com.

About LeadCoverage
LeadCoverage is a premier B2B marketing and PR firm that helps companies develop and boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. LeadCoverage also provides revenue operation services including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting techstacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused agency was started by two long-haul industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway.

Contact:
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com


