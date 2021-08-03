U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.37
    -0.79 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,871.68
    +33.52 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,620.63
    -60.44 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.29
    -15.21 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.83 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1620
    -0.0120 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9620
    -0.3470 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.27
    -1,056.18 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.23
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Leader Bank Announces New Escrow Funding Solution: Leader Bank Digital Escrow

·2 min read

Leader Bank is the first bank in their market to offer this fully digital service.

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is excited to introduce Leader Bank Digital Escrow, a completely digital solution for funding commercial escrow accounts. The responsive tool, which helps businesses streamline banking processes across the board, will be available for a wide variety of clients including attorneys, municipalities, property managers, title companies, real estate offices, unions, and 1031 exchange companies. Leader Bank is the first bank in its market to offer this solution.

Leader Bank (PRNewsfoto/Leader Bank)
Leader Bank (PRNewsfoto/Leader Bank)

Leader Bank Digital Escrow will eliminate all manual paperwork and automate the escrow account funding process while adhering to applicable compliance requirements. The platform features self-service account opening, a tri-party workflow, and complete transparency to the beneficiaries. The tool will save time for many different types of businesses; from law firms looking to create sub-accounts for settlements to non-profit companies separating out designated funds.

"At Leader Bank, we are dedicated to providing as many solutions as possible for our business banking clients and recognized the need for an improved escrow and sub-account funding process," said Marc Romvos, Senior Vice President of Business & Government Banking. "With Leader Bank Digital Escrow, we continue to expand our innovative business banking offerings, while providing a unique, time-saving solution for our clients."

Client support, including transaction processing, ID verification, and training, will be available for all users. Leader Bank Digital Escrow is a valuable addition to Leader Bank's many business banking offerings, designed to help businesses and municipalities streamline their banking needs as they continue to grow.

ABOUT LEADER BANK
Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include customer service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class staff has been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and customer-oriented solutions, as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leader-bank-announces-new-escrow-funding-solution-leader-bank-digital-escrow-301347187.html

SOURCE Leader Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Ultra Clean Holdings, inc (UCTT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and Sheri will follow with the financial review.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell 35% in July

    The month of July should have been a great one for investors in Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock -- and for a few glorious days, it was. Indeed, the first week of last month saw Virgin Galactic stock gain 14.5% in the run-up to Sir Richard Branson's historic first flight to space aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane. Well, Virgin Galactic itself bears part of the blame for this.