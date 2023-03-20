Leader in Compassionate Care Infection Prevention Solutions, Covalon, to Participate in the Synova NICU Leadership Forum 2023 in Tucson, Arizona from March 19 to 23, 2023

Visit booth 106 to learn how Covalon is leading the charge with compassion driven innovation through gentler infection prevention solutions.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its participation in the Synova NICU Leadership Forum from Sunday, March 19 to Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Tuscon, Arizona. Clinicians looking for more compassionate care solutions that help prevent infection, improve patient outcomes, and reduce stress on care providers should visit Covalon at booth 106 to learn more about Covalon's unique position to offer "apology-free", tender, and atraumatic IV dressing changes, as well catheter hub and line connection protection, for NICU and pediatric patients.

"Here at Covalon, courageous leadership means prioritizing compassion, even amongst competing priorities and limited resources, so that all patients, but especially the youngest, experience the care and comfort they deserve," said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Covalon. "We're excited to be attending Synova NICU Leadership Forum for the first time so that clinicians and leaders can see, feel, and experience how our compassionate care solutions can help even the tiniest patients."

At this year's Synova NICU Leadership Forum, Covalon is taking up the conference theme "Fearless: Choosing to Lead with Courage," by asking conference attendees to experience the difference compassion driven innovation can make in a vascular access dressing and line guard for NICU patients.

At booth 106, Covalon will be demonstrating how critical the intersection between medical devices, the caregiver-patient relationship, and compassion is to driving positive patient outcomes. Inspired by lived experience and created to protect, heal, and comfort pediatric patients, Covalon's solutions are redefining the standards of care that come with vascular access technology designed for children. Today, 6 of the top 10 children's hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, have adopted Covalon's uniquely designed compassionate care solutions.

CovaClear ® IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either don't require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.

VALGuard ® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

IV Clear ® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

SurgiClear® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full surgical site visibility, allowing for visual site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early and multiple dressing removals.

Conference details

Dates: Saturday, March 19 to Thursday, March 23, 2023

Venue: Westin La Paloma, Tuscon, Arizona

Website: https://www.synovaassociates.com/nicu-leadership-forum

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon's solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.