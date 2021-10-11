U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.43
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3910
    +1.1760 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,171.16
    +2,289.79 (+4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

The Leader in Emergency Food Supplies, ReadyWise, Announces Stable Supply Chain as Augason Farms Ceases Operations for 90 Days

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Augason Farms ceases operations for the rest of 2021 due to supply shortages, ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, is prepared and here to help fulfill affected orders. ReadyWise believes they must be ready for anything in the preparedness industry, especially as North American consumers face more food supply shortages, price increases, and power grid blackouts. As winter comes and conditions worsen, ReadyWise promises to be there for its consumers and urges anyone who is not prepared to do so as soon as possible. That is why they welcome those individuals affected by Augason to trust ReadyWise to take care of their unfulfilled orders and keep them prepared in these uncertain times.

ReadyWise, https://www.Readywise.com (PRNewsfoto/ReadyWise, LLC)
ReadyWise, https://www.Readywise.com (PRNewsfoto/ReadyWise, LLC)

"We heard the news about Augason Farms, and it just makes me ask, 'how can you be in the preparedness business if you are not prepared yourself?' ReadyWise not only keeps our customers prepared, but we are also keenly watching the supply chain and adjusting operations accordingly," says CEO of ReadyWise, Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "The 'New Normal' leaves no room for those unprepared, and we are going to see many other companies in the preparedness industry facing similar issues as Augason. That is why ReadyWise is the true leader in Emergency Preparedness Food."

ReadyWise takes these matters seriously, knowing how devastating the consequences of not being prepared can be. Global raw material shortages and substantial delays in procurement will continue, which is why the time to get ready is now. Industry experts claim that North America is only just beginning to experience this issue, which is why ReadyWise is taking the necessary operational steps to make sure they have enough products to keep people prepared for what is to come. With an incredibly fragile agriculture sector, ReadyWise urges families to stock up with at least a 30-day supply of Emergency Food as well as our 72-Hour Kits for on-the-go survival. All ReadyWise Emergency Food products are made in America and have up to 25-year shelf life.

ReadyWise products are available online at www.ReadyWise.com and Amazon and in-store at Walmart, Costco, and Home Depot.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-leader-in-emergency-food-supplies-readywise-announces-stable-supply-chain-as-augason-farms-ceases-operations-for-90-days-301397379.html

SOURCE ReadyWise, LLC

