New Leaders, Chair Named to The Center for Health Affairs' Community Health Affairs Board of Directors

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The Center for Health Affairs has announced the appointment of two new members and board chair to its Community Health Affairs Board of Directors.</span>

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs is happy to announce the appointment of two new members to its Community Health Affairs Board of Directors. In addition, Susan Fuehrer, president of The MetroHealth System's Institute for H.O.P.E., has been named chair, replacing Al Matyas, vice president of ambulatory operations and business development for Southwest General Health Center, who led the board since 2018.

Comprised of hospital, academic and community leaders in Northeast Ohio, the Community Health Affairs Board supports the organization in addressing healthcare needs and issues to improve health and wellness throughout the community.

Serving on the Community Health Affairs Board of Directors through Dec. 31, 2023, are:

"I am delighted to welcome these two distinguished leaders to our board," said Fuehrer. "The wealth of knowledge and experience they bring to the table will be valuable to our collaborative work aimed at serving our community."

The Community Health Affairs Board of Directors governs the 501(c)(6) Ohio nonprofit corporation and subsidiary of The Center for Health Affairs. The diversity of organizations represented on the board signifies the scope of factors comprising social determinants of health and illuminated through the collaborative community health needs assessments as well as HealthyNEO.org.

"Our team welcomes and thanks Shannon and Claude for stepping up to serve our board, and we are pleased to introduce Susan as our new chair," said Brian Lane, president & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "I'm always impressed by the dedication and excellence of the leaders throughout our community. We're delighted that Shannon, Claude and Susan have agreed to give their time and expertise to serve in these leadership capacities and support the critical work of our member hospitals and their partners who are focused on impacting the health of our community."

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

PRESS CONTACT:
Tracy Wise,
2162553695,
http://www.neohospitals.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leaders-chair-named-to-the-center-for-health-affairs-community-health-affairs-board-of-directors-301468097.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

