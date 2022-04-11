Leaders: NexTech AR, Guardforce AI, XTM, and AITX; Visionary CEOs Targeting Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Robotics, AI, Fintech, and Metaverse

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Guardforce AI (NASDAQ: GFAI), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ: GFAI) CEO Lei Wang: “Robot Adoption Increasing in Hospitality”

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced it has entered into a mutual agreement with Blue Pin (HK) Limited to integrate BP's Guest Services Robot into the Company's concierge robots (T-series) and co-market the integration within the hotel industry. BP is a leading software provider specializing in hotel automation technologies. Its flagship solution, GSR, is designed to offer a customizable digital solution that allows hotels to improve guest engagement and daily operations. This integration between Guardforce AI and BP will enable a series of self-services including online booking, check-in, and check-out. CEO Lei Wang, comments, "This project is an exciting milestone for Guardforce AI as we dive deeper in the hospitality industry and provide enhanced innovative robotic solutions that meet the complex requirements our clients demand. Post-pandemic, there is great potential in the Asia Pacific region's hospitality industry and this partnership with BP aligns Guardforce AI to benefit from it.”

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/08/guardforce-ai-nasdaqgfai-initiates-robotics-solutions-upgrades-for-hotels-through-mutual-agreement-with-blue-pin/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) CEO Steve Reinharz: “Security Robots Delivering Better Value Than Humans”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTC: AITX) reports its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc., has received an order for 4 ROSA security robots from one of the largest privately held energy companies in the US. CEO Steve Reinharz, remarked, “RAD’s ROSA device is the perfect security solution for this end user who recently acquired a vast parcel of land with several large parking lots. These parking lots often attract vagrants and trespassers. ROSA’s ability to detect and autonomously deter trespassing will help eliminate this dangerous nuisance. Plus, the client is excited that ROSA can also deliver positive, welcoming messages to employees and visitors during the day. We estimate that deployment of the 4 ROSA units will save the end user over $150,000 per year when compared to the cost of employing traditional security guard services. This is the ideal environment for a ROSA deployment, a large property, no security guards in the vicinity, and ROSA’s capabilities to deter trespassing. All this and saving the client a great deal of money. That’s the value RAD delivers, that’s the business we are in.”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) News:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/07/aitxs-otc-aitx-subsidiary-robotic-assistance-devices-receives-multiple-rosa-order-from-a-leading-energy-company/

