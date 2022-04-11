U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Leaders: NexTech AR, Guardforce AI, XTM, and AITX; Visionary CEOs Targeting Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Robotics, AI, Fintech, and Metaverse

Wall Street Reporter
·7 min read
  • GFAI
  • NTAR.CN
  • NEXCF
  • AITX
  • PAID.CN
  • PAID
  • XTMIF

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:
NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Guardforce AI (NASDAQ: GFAI), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”
NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ: GFAI) CEO Lei Wang: “Robot Adoption Increasing in Hospitality”
Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced it has entered into a mutual agreement with Blue Pin (HK) Limited to integrate BP's Guest Services Robot into the Company's concierge robots (T-series) and co-market the integration within the hotel industry. BP is a leading software provider specializing in hotel automation technologies. Its flagship solution, GSR, is designed to offer a customizable digital solution that allows hotels to improve guest engagement and daily operations. This integration between Guardforce AI and BP will enable a series of self-services including online booking, check-in, and check-out. CEO Lei Wang, comments, "This project is an exciting milestone for Guardforce AI as we dive deeper in the hospitality industry and provide enhanced innovative robotic solutions that meet the complex requirements our clients demand. Post-pandemic, there is great potential in the Asia Pacific region's hospitality industry and this partnership with BP aligns Guardforce AI to benefit from it.”
Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/08/guardforce-ai-nasdaqgfai-initiates-robotics-solutions-upgrades-for-hotels-through-mutual-agreement-with-blue-pin/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”
XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.
Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.
Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) CEO Steve Reinharz: “Security Robots Delivering Better Value Than Humans”
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTC: AITX) reports its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc., has received an order for 4 ROSA security robots from one of the largest privately held energy companies in the US. CEO Steve Reinharz, remarked, “RAD’s ROSA device is the perfect security solution for this end user who recently acquired a vast parcel of land with several large parking lots. These parking lots often attract vagrants and trespassers. ROSA’s ability to detect and autonomously deter trespassing will help eliminate this dangerous nuisance. Plus, the client is excited that ROSA can also deliver positive, welcoming messages to employees and visitors during the day. We estimate that deployment of the 4 ROSA units will save the end user over $150,000 per year when compared to the cost of employing traditional security guard services. This is the ideal environment for a ROSA deployment, a large property, no security guards in the vicinity, and ROSA’s capabilities to deter trespassing. All this and saving the client a great deal of money. That’s the value RAD delivers, that’s the business we are in.”
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) News:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/07/aitxs-otc-aitx-subsidiary-robotic-assistance-devices-receives-multiple-rosa-order-from-a-leading-energy-company/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com


  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Nvidia stock drops after Baird downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick discusses Nvidia’s stock dip after Baird downgraded the chip maker's shares.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • 2 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

    Down by a whopping 31% to $18 year to date, the AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) bubble is finally deflating. The company's financials continue to struggle, and management is making questionable decisions with shareholder capital. Led by CEO Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment has navigated the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated its operations amid lockdowns and movie release delays in 2020 and 2021.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 1

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.1% this week, taking five-year losses to 62%

    Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last...

  • China stocks drop, EV maker Nio to halt production amid COVID outbreak

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick Brian Sozzi report that Chinese EV maker NIO says it will halt production as COVID-19 lockdowns continue.

  • What You Need To Know About Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Verizon (VZ)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector.