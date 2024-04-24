Leaders want a new hotel built by Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton

Apr. 24—The executive director and CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority says work is underway to try to bring a new national brand "headquarter" hotel to a property near the Dayton Convention Center.

Pam Plageman, head of the facilities authority, said a new hotel is needed to support the downtown business community and help Dayton and the Dayton Convention Center compete for events and meetings.

The 0.4-acre property identified as a prime location for the new hotel is a plaza located on the east side of South Jefferson Street, south of East Fifth Street, across the street from the convention center.

The plaza space, located next to the Oregon District parking garage, is mostly vacant but has some trees, landscaping, planters and brick sections.

Plageman said the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority wants to find a reputable hotel developer to construct, operate and own a nationally branded and convention-quality hotel on the property.

Industry surveys show that the overwhelming majority of convention and meeting planners want a nationally branded hotel right by their meeting or event venues, a hotel consultant said.

A study determined that the target property on South Jefferson Street is the right size for a full-service hotel that could be around 12 stories and could have more than 200 rooms.

The vision for the hotel includes a rooftop bar and a first floor restaurant space to help activate the area at Fifth and Jefferson streets. One benefit of that location is that it is next to the large Oregon District parking garage.

The hotel project likely would be a public-private partnership and there would be a funding gap between what the project costs and what the private sector can afford to invest, the hotel consultant said.

Convention facilities authority officials and supporters say they hope the city of Dayton and Montgomery County will approve economic development agreements to provide funding to support the project and provide incentives to developers.

Plageman said the authority hopes the city will convey the city-owned plaza. The authority also hopes the city and Montgomery County will contribute $1.5 million each toward the project, she said.

The convention facilities authority, which expects to contribute $1.5 million to the project, plans to issue a request for qualifications to try to identify a developer for the project.

Multiple new hotels are under construction in downtown or are in the planning stages.

This includes the new 94-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the Dayton Arcade, the new 120-room Hotel Ardent on North Main Street and a proposed boutique hotel on Wayne Avenue that will redevelop a former parish hall and church.

Story continues

The Dayton Convention Center is connected by a walkway to the former Dayton Crowne Plaza and Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. The hotel closed in 2022 and it's unclear if a proposal to turn it into a Hard Rock hotel has made any significant progress.

The Dayton Convention Center is undergoing about $45 million renovations to refresh and modernize the facility.