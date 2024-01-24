New leadership in the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission. Check out the new officers

The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected new officers who will lead the Port for the next year.

The new officers are Bill Altimus as president, Joshua K. Williams as vice president and Stephen V. Callaway as secretary/treasurer.

Altimus is a former Bossier Parish Administrator and was appointed to the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission in 2019. He represents Bossier City on the commission.

Bill Altimus is the new president of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission, Jan. 23, 2024.

“The Port of Caddo-Bossier continues to play an important role in the economy of Northwest Louisiana,” said Altimus. “I look forward to working with the other Port commissioners and the Port team to continue growing our footprint and creating more jobs and economic opportunities for the area. It is important for the community to remember that for every job created at the Port, 4.1 jobs are created elsewhere in the community.”

Williams represents the City of Shreveport and has since 2021.

Joshua K. Williams is the new vice president of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission, Jan. 23, 2024.

Williams said, “The Port of Caddo-Bossier is expected to continue to be a vital player in the region’s economic development, with new warehouses, tenants, and infrastructure projects in the works. The Port’s strategic location and access to multiple modes of transportation make it an attractive destination for businesses looking to expand their operations in the region.”

“In my two months on the commission, I have learned the importance of The Port to the area’s economy,” said Callaway.

Retired Judge Stephen Callaway is the new secretary/treasurer for the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission, Jan. 23, 2024.

Callaway is a retired judge and is one of the newest members of the commission. He represents the Caddo Parish Commission.

“With the help of economic development partners like North Louisiana Economic Partnership, BRF, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, we are helping to create jobs and opportunities at both The Port and throughout Caddo and Bossier Parishes,” said Callaway.

More: The Port of Caddo-Bossier broke ground Wednesday on a new project. Here's what you need to know

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: New leadership in the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission. Check out the new officers