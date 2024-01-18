Leadership changes coming to Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry as Division President Bob Braun set to retire after 46 years

A worker at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC — A well-known lakeshore company will soon have new leadership.

After a 46-year career with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry as division president, Bob Braun plans to retire at the end of June.

Until then, Braun will serve as president-emeritus and focus on business development and a transition to a new president, according to a company news release.

“We congratulate Bob on his amazing career and the significant contributions he’s made toward the success of our company,” company CEO Sachin Shivaram said. “Bob is the living embodiment of the type of home-grown ingenuity, grit and vigor that drives American manufacturing.”

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry will promote Pat Meredith as division president.

Meredith joined WAF when the foundry acquired Indiana-based Wabash Castings in 2021.

Meredith comes with plenty of experience, having worked for nearly 40 years at Wabash Castings, most recently as vice president and general manager.

Eric Terrell will take over as president of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry's branch, Wabash Castings, in Indiana.

“Pat and our team at Wabash have engineered a truly remarkable turnaround at the facility,” Shivaram said. “Pat is exactly the type of proven leader we need as our company continues to grow at a rapid pace.”

Eric Terrell will replace Meredith at Wabash Castings. He joined that company in 2018 and helped the company grow in a number of roles, including as a process engineer, manufacturing engineer, engineering manager and most recently as director of maintenance and engineering.

