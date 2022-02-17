The Leadership Development Group Launches the Health Ecosystem Leadership Institute; Applications Now Being Accepted for the Inaugural 12-Week Online Course

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / The Leadership Development Group, a full-service health ecosystem talent development firm, is launching the inaugural Health Ecosystem Leadership Institute. The Institute is focused on developing leaders across diverse health industry sectors such as providers, purchasers and payers, pharmaceuticals, biotechs, public/private organizations, communities, and entrepreneurs to work together to transform health and wellness. Applications, for this 12-week multi-modality leadership development program beginning April 6th, are now being accepted.

"Leaders must work collaboratively, across boundaries, while fostering creativity and innovation to truly transform our health industry. It is with this North Star vision that we have created the Institute for leaders interested in mastering the mindset and skillset of TLD Group's Health Ecosystem Leadership Model (HELM™) to positively impact results within their own organizations and across sectors and industries," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group.

The Institute will be facilitated by Tracy Duberman, PhD and Bob Sachs, PhD, TLD Group Board Chair and former vice president of national learning and development at Kaiser Permanente. Bob and Tracy co-authored From Competition to Collaboration: How Leaders Cultivate Partnerships to Drive Value and Transform Health which explores how health ecosystem leaders can navigate the difficult issues that arise when multiple organizations from different sectors and with different operating models, objectives, and cultures work together toward a shared purpose. By embracing HELM, the leadership philosophy explored in the Institute, participants will learn how to engage with others toward a broad purpose of enhancing health and wellness.

"We know that good leaders impact their individual organizations. Great health ecosystem leader's influence goes beyond that and makes a huge impact on population health overall," said Bob Sachs. "It is our goal, through the Institute, to help leaders focus beyond narrow organizational interests, quick results, and efficiency and to elevate their focus to enhancing health in their communities by creating a shared future, aligning stakeholders, confronting conflict, acting under uncertainty, and learning what works and what does not."

Each week of the Institute, Tracy and Bob will offer on-demand learning modules focused on a particular leadership behavior embedded in the HELM™ model along with interviews with industry luminaries. The modules will be followed by live interactive peer learning sessions and 1:1 individual coaching to help the participants work through their own HELM™ challenge as an experiential learning project. Skill and mindset development will focus on understanding others' perspectives, envisioning a new future and how to build it through partnerships, identifying stakeholders and effectively engaging them, addressing challenges and creating opportunities to solve them, and discovering which actions must be taken to drive value and transform health.

Participants from across all sectors of healthcare who participate in this 12-week course will learn from the shared experiences of industry leaders such asRod Hochman, MD, President & CEO of Providence St. Joseph's Health; Craig Samitt, MD, MBA, Managing Director of ITO Advisors, formerly CEO, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, MN and EVP, Chief Clinical Officer, and President of Anthem's Diversified Business Group; and Joshua Ofman, MD, MSHS, President and Chief Medical Officer at GRAIL, Inc.; as well as others.

"Our health ecosystem needs many more people with the ability to foster cross-sector collaboration. This is a skill set that can be developed and I am a strong proponent of TLD Group and the HELM leadership model whether applied within an organization across departments or as a model to enhance cross-sector collaborations as we saw during the pandemic," said Institute faculty David Carmouche, MD, SVP Omnichannel Care Offerings, Walmart Health and formerly President, Ochsner Health Network and Senior Vice President, Community Care at Ochsner Health. "I have seen first-hand how an ecosystem leadership approach creates understanding and accurate perceptions and can thwart resistance barriers quickly in an effort to solve some of the most pressing issues facing our industry."

To access the full course schedule and apply, click here. Once accepted, participants will receive access to the HELM™ self-assessment and all course materials. The cost of the 12-week program is $799 before February 22, 2022, and $999 until April 1, 2022.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is the premiere health ecosystem talent development firm providing customized solutions to help develop leaders and teams to execute strategy through their Executive Coaching, Team Development , Succession Planning, and cohort-based Leadership Academies. Since 2011, TLD Group has supported hundreds of executives and teams within leading health systems, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, payers, and health adjacent companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, NewYork-Presbyterian Health System, Sanofi, Takeda, Under Armour, CommonSpirit, and many more. For more information, visit www.tldgroupinc.com.

