Leadership Niagara celebrating 40 years of training county's leaders

Jan. 26—This year marks 40 years of Leadership Niagara, which has helped thousands of people learn what leadership skills are.

To commemorate the milestone, the organization plans on moving to a new location, recognizing past leaders, and doing some rebranding.

"It's critical to the region that we develop strong leaders to keep the county and region growing," said Liz Zulawski, the organization president and CEO for the past seven years.

Originally founded in 1984 in a collaboration with the Niagara Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Niagara County Legislature, the Gannett Foundation, the Niagara Gazette and Cornell University, Leadership Niagara was the first such leadership training program in New York state. It remains the longest such running program in the state.

Each year, for 11 months, a cohort of leaders meet once a month for a full-day session of classroom training, in which a facilitator has them work on the core competencies of leadership. Each session has a different theme.

The cohort members also travel to different locations in Niagara County. At each location, a different leader talks about their leadership style and the pluses and challenges of doing business in the county.

"They learn about the businesses and industries that make up the economy of Niagara County," Zulawski said.

The cohort members graduate from the program in December.

Between the adults and high school students who have participated during Leadership Niagara's 40-year existence, there are more than 2,200 program alumni. While focusing mainly on Niagara County, people from Erie County participate and sessions have taken place in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Not only is it helping people build their skills, but it is helping them connect to the community," Zulawski said.

Celebration of the program's 40th year started with an opening reception Jan. 19, when the organization named its honorary chairs for the year and unveiled a new logo. It also launched its fundraising campaign for the year, $40 for 40 years.

On Friday, Leadership Niagara moved to its new location in the Vantage International Pointe Business Park in Sanborn, where it's sharing space with Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce. LN was previously set up inside the Niagara University Institute for Professional Development in Niagara Falls.

Throughout the year, Leadership Niagara will highlight different leaders from every decade of its existence, all culminating in its annual leadership event in November.

For Zulawski, it is still incredible that a group of people came together to do something to enhance the community and improve people's skills. Anybody can take part, whether they are business leaders, public officials, or members of the 914th and 107th units at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"You look around Niagara County, most of those in leadership are program graduates," Zulawski said. "That's a testament to how well the program works."