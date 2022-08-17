Leadership North Texas Announces Lineup for Class 14

Leadership North Texas Builds Regional Stewards through Graduate-Level Program

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Texas Commission, a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing the vibrancy of the North Texas region, has selected the members of Leadership North Texas Class 14. Leadership North Texas is a graduate-level, regional leadership program that recruits, develops and supports stewards of our region. Oncor is the presenting sponsor for the program.

Class 14 is made up of 32 leaders from across North Texas in a variety of industry sectors including elected officials, municipal leaders, education leaders and the business community.

Since the program launched in 2008, Leadership North Texas has graduated over 400 leaders including a state representative, numerous mayors and city council members, a county commissioner, business and non-profit executives and higher education leaders.

"Leadership North Texas continues to be the region's top professional development program for management level executives proving that regionalism is a must in North Texas," said Chris Wallace, President and CEO of the North Texas Commission and an alumnus of the program. "Convening public and private sector leaders together to address our region's greatest challenges is the bedrock of the Commission. LNT participants have a long track record of becoming regionalists who work together to ensure that we improve our region's sustainability and inclusivity to further grow our economy."

Leadership North Texas meets nine times and covers topics such as regionalism, the North Texas economy, education and workforce, racial inequity, the cost of incarceration, and transportation and sustainability.

The 2022-2023 Leadership North Texas Class will include the following:

Jerod Anderson, City of Coppell

Amy Arnold, City of White Settlement

Jeannette Benefee, DFW International Airport

Kervin Campbell, Dunaway

Councilman Don Carroll, City of Coppell

Camilo Carvajal, MEMCO

Thuy Cobb, DFW International Airport

Dr. Jasmine Collier, Year Up

Cristina Criado, Criado & Associates, Inc.

Martha Fernandez, Dallas College

Janet Foreman, The Ascend Institute - Dallas College

Andrew Fortune, City of Plano

Joshua Griffith, Hillwood

Hon. Clyde C. Hairston, City of Lancaster

Sadaf Haq, Be In Health Foundation

Fraser Hay, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

John Heerwagen, Aetna, a CVS Health Company

Shannon Hicks, Town of Addison

June Jenkins, Noir Lifestyles of Collin County

Dr. LaJuanda Jones, Dallas College

Councilmember Jennifer Justice, City of Richardson

Dana MacDonald, Quest Employment Services

Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Baseball Club

Shanee' Moore, Dallas College North Lake Campus

Trent Newell, Fidelity Investments

Andjelka Pavlovic, The Cooper Institute

Dylan Rafaty, North Texas Disability Chamber

Catherine Riggle, Children's Health

Mary Rosenbleeth, Town of Addison

Jane Santa Cruz, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Megan Stoub, Oncor

Alexandria Woodward, City of Mesquite

About the North Texas Commission

Established in 1971, the North Texas Commission is a unique public-private partnership that drives large impactful projects and legislative issues benefiting a robust 13-county region, and tackles the region's greatest challenges with board and staff subject matter experts who provide resources to market the region and educate future leaders. The Commission also manages the region's unified advocacy voice at the state and federal levels.

