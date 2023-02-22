U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,202.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,123.25
    +26.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.10
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    -3.9550 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    -21.23 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8700
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,064.38
    -855.02 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.53
    -18.74 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,101.60
    -371.50 (-1.35%)
     

Leadership That Prioritizes Inclusion in the Workplace Can Slash Attrition Risk by 50%

·6 min read

BCG's BLISS Index Draws Upon Survey Data From More Than 27,000 Employees Across 16 Countries to Identify the Feelings of Inclusion That Matter to Retention Decisions and the Workplace Factors That Drive Those Feelings

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of dollars are spent globally each year on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, yet business leaders have minimal insight into what works and whether their investments yield positive results. Because workplace inclusion is particularly difficult to define, measure, and influence, it is often under-prioritized in corporate DEI efforts. But improving employees' experience of inclusion—feeling valued and respected; believing your perspectives matter; feeling happy, motivated, and like you belong; and feeling supported in your mental and physical well-being—can deliver enormous business value, according to a new report released today by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)

Titled Inclusion Isn't Just Nice. It's Necessary, the report explores findings from BCG's BLISS (Bias-Free, Leadership, Inclusion, Safety, and Support) Index, a tool that draws upon data from more than 27,000 employees across industries from 16 countries and uses statistical modeling techniques to identify the feelings of inclusion that matter to retention decisions and the workplace factors that drive those feelings of inclusion.

"The BLISS Index gives us deep analytical proof that inclusion directly affects the decisions people make about their jobs," says Gabrielle Novacek, a BCG managing director and partner, and the lead author of the report. "Core to that are leaders, who play a more profound role than they realize in driving and shaping the experience of inclusion in the workplace."

Inclusion Is a Win-Win for Both Businesses and Employees

The BLISS Index data unearths what matters most to employees, allowing companies to develop cost-effective strategies and programs to support workplace inclusion. Companies that increase their BLISS Index scores from the lowest quartile to the median can boost the number of employees who feel happy, empowered, and able to fulfill their potential by nearly 30 percentage points and slash attrition risk by 50%.

Four Key Drivers of Inclusion

The BLISS Index reveals several key factors that enhance feelings of inclusion in the workplace for all employees, across industries and countries:

  • Senior Leadership Commitment: When senior leaders are committed to DEI, 84% of their employees feel valued and respected, as opposed to 44% in companies where leaders are not viewed as committed. BCG's survey reveals that almost one-third of BIPOC, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities chose not to apply for or accept a role due to lack of inclusion in the work culture of a particular organization.

  • Diversity in Senior Leadership: When companies have diversity in senior leadership, 85% of employees report feelings of belonging at work, whereas only 53% of employees feel as though they belong at companies without diversity in senior leadership. Representation shouldn't be limited to the most obvious diversity groups, such as women, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ employees; it should also extend to age, socioeconomic background, level of education, and caregiving outside of work.

  • Direct Managers' Commitment: When executive teams are committed to DEI, 83% of employees report that their direct managers are also committed to DEI and 86% say their direct managers create a feeling of psychological safety (as opposed to just 17% and 29%, respectively, at companies without a senior leadership commitment to DEI). Because direct managers interact with employees daily, they are vital to an inclusive day-to-day work environment. According to the research, older employees, lower-ranking employees, and employees from less-advantaged socioeconomic backgrounds are the least likely to feel psychologically safe at work, and direct manager behavior can influence their experiences.

  • A Discrimination-Free, Bias-Free, Respectful Environment: Employees who witness or experience discrimination, bias, or disrespect are nearly 1.4 times more likely to quit their job. When employees trust that executives are committed to DEI, they are 33 percentage points more likely to feel comfortable speaking out in the face of discrimination, bias, or disrespectful behavior. When employees feel emboldened to speak up or see consequences for these types of behaviors, they are more comfortable being their authentic selves at work, which makes them feel that the workplace is more inclusive.

Why Feelings of Authenticity in the Workplace Matter

BCG defines "authenticity in the workplace" as employees feeling able to share the parts of their identity they view as important, such as sexual orientation, race, a health condition, socioeconomic background, or a personal living situation. According to the report, employees who can be their authentic selves are happier and more motivated to give their best, and they feel like their perspectives matter—and they are 2.4 times less likely to quit. Across and within all subgroups, people who agree that they can be their authentic selves at work scored twice as high on their BLISS Index score than did those who strongly disagree.

The research reveals a gap in inclusion experiences that widens when people feel that they need to cover or hide parts of their authentic selves at work. For example, 69% of people who have disclosed a disability to their employer say they can be their authentic selves at work, as opposed to 59% who have not disclosed. In the LGBTQ community, the gap is even wider: 73% of employees who have come out to their coworkers feel that they can be their authentic selves at work, compared with 53% who are not out. Furthermore, 64% of employees who come from less-advantaged financial backgrounds feel that they can be their authentic selves at work, as opposed to 75% of people who grew up financially advantaged.

Boosting BLISS to Attract and Retain Talent

To improve employees' happiness, well-being, and retention, the report details actions leaders should focus their inclusion efforts on:

  • Demonstrating leadership commitment to DEI

  • Building diversity at the leadership level

  • Equipping direct managers, and making them accountable, to create safe teams and environments

  • Building stringent safeguards against discriminatory and biased behaviors

  • Measuring outcomes focused on DEI

The BLISS Index has shown conclusively that inclusion directly affects the decisions people make about their jobs. By investing leadership focus and resources strategically to build a more inclusive workplace, companies can create an environment in which employees feel comfortable bringing their fully authentic selves to work.

Download the publication here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2023/how-to-improve-inclusion-in-the-workplace

Media Contact:
Eric Gregoire
+1 617 850 3783
gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leadership-that-prioritizes-inclusion-in-the-workplace-can-slash-attrition-risk-by-50-301752544.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Ambani Streams Cricket League for Free After Paying $2.7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate will stream Indian Premier League cricket games for free, according to people familiar with the matter, using its exclusive rights to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events to challenge Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. in India’s booming media market.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s La

  • Goldman Says Hedge Funds Primed to Gain From Stock-Picking Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are positioned to benefit from an increasingly favorable environment for stock-pickers in the US, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expos

  • British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons

    Britain's big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters' supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say, with Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley pledging Britain's lowest prices "no matter what". That is forcing Britain's major players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - to cut more costs so they can keep a lid on prices and cling on to shoppers who have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

  • Coinbase reports growth in Q4 earnings despite decline in users

    Coinbase reported an increase in its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, even as overall users declined throughout the period.

  • No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia

    One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid out the punishing economic costs that the U.S. and its allies were inflicting on Vladimir Putin's Russia, declaring that the ruble is almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” Russia is now the world's most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials. The ruble trades around the same 75-per-dollar rate seen in the weeks before the war, though Russia is using capital controls to prop up the currency.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • House price boom and gold-plated pensions to blame for wave of early retirement

    Surging house prices and gold-plated pensions have helped to drive a wave of early retirement since the pandemic, MPs have been told.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What can you do when your company reverses on remote work?

    If your employer says you have to return to the office, do you have any leverage?

  • Why This 'Guaranteed' Retirement Income Product May Be Too Good to Be True

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $50,000 Annuity. How Much Will I Get Monthly?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech Layoffs Put H1B Visa Workers on Deadline to Find New Jobs

    Layoffs sweeping the tech industry have not spared workers on temporary visas, known as H1Bs. They have just 60 days to find a new visa sponsored position before they are forced to leave the country. Host Zoe Thomas speaks with one worker facing this challenge and WSJ reporter Te-Ping Chen about the wider ramifications.

  • Generation X Guide to Roth IRAs

    While many contribute to employer-sponsored plans like a 401(k) or a 403(b), an individual retirement account (IRA) is another great way to boost your retirement funds. Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs have their benefits, but which one will give you the most benefit depends on your financial situation and how close you are to retirement. What Makes a Roth IRA Different?

  • McKinsey Intends to Eliminate as Many as 2,000 Jobs

    The consulting giant is likely to complete the changes in the coming months as it reviews support roles.

  • Q&A: How to find a career you are passionate about

    Q&A: Author and career coach Maggie Mistal tells Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon how to take your old job, shove it and find new work you're passionate about.

  • 4 Basic Facts to Know About IRAs

    Money in an individual retirement account (IRA) can work harder for you than money in a savings account. Here are some IRA facts you need to know.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.