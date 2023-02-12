IT Leadership Program from Info-Tech Research Group to Help Spur Innovation and Develop IT Talent in APAC Region

Info-Tech's 'Unravelling the Complexities of IT Leadership' training program has been designed to help IT Leaders navigate the challenging world of IT talent management.

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dynamics of leadership continue to shift and transform with the ever-increasing pace of change, it has become more crucial than ever for organisational leaders to have a strong understanding of how to expertly guide and manage their teams. To help IT leaders navigate the challenging environment of IT talent management, Info-Tech Research Group is hosting its first leadership training program for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region: Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership.

Info-Tech’s ‘Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership’ training program will be held February 14 to 16 at The Mint in Sydney, Australia. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's leadership training is a three-day, expert-facilitated program designed to enhance the leadership mindset and help IT leaders build the necessary skills to embrace and lead change through active sharing, transparency, and partnerships. The program will also coach IT leaders on how to actively delegate responsibilities and opportunities that engage and develop their team members, enabling them to build on current skills and prepare for the future.

'We are delighted to bring our global capability to the APAC market with our first event of the year', says David Banger, Senior Managing Director, APAC. "Our leadership training program offers fresh insights and a foundational framework to enable IT leaders to effectively influence, set direction, and act with genuine empathy in challenging environments. Our experienced facilitators are looking forward to working with IT leaders in the APAC region.'

The facilitators for Info-Tech's leadership training program are experts with decades of experience not only in IT, but in helping CIOs and IT leaders become better people leaders. Their deep collective expertise will provide attendees with the best research and foundational framework to lead their teams through day-to-day issues and strategic planning.

The facilitators who will support the leadership training program's attendees are as follows:

Amanda Mathieson , a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in leadership development, organisational change management, and performance and talent management. As a Research Director for the CIO Advisory Practice at Info-Tech Research Group, Amanda is responsible for researching people- and leadership-focused trends and providing resources, tools, and processes to help leaders succeed in today's rapidly changing world.





Annabel Lui , a Principal Research Advisor in the APAC region who is passionate about bringing together purpose, people, and process to drive better satisfaction for all stakeholders. With 20 years of experience as an IT professional across the financial, supply chain, and technology provider industries, Annabel focuses on data and analytics, project and portfolio management, and CIO research.





Tracy-Lynn Reid, a Research Lead on the People and Leadership team within the CIO Advisory practice, specialising in IT staffing and HR management. Tracy-Lynn has a wealth of experience in HR and consulting, most notably focusing on leadership development, change management, organisational design, and all aspects of talent management.

Info-Tech's leadership training program will be held from Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Mint in Sydney, Australia.

