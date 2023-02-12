U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,311.75
    -34.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.10
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.25
    -0.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0080 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6100
    +0.1720 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,803.37
    -62.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

IT Leadership Program from Info-Tech Research Group to Help Spur Innovation and Develop IT Talent in APAC Region

·4 min read

Info-Tech's 'Unravelling the Complexities of IT Leadership' training program has been designed to help IT Leaders navigate the challenging world of IT talent management.

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dynamics of leadership continue to shift and transform with the ever-increasing pace of change, it has become more crucial than ever for organisational leaders to have a strong understanding of how to expertly guide and manage their teams. To help IT leaders navigate the challenging environment of IT talent management, Info-Tech Research Group is hosting its first leadership training program for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region: Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership.

Info-Tech’s ‘Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership’ training program will be held February 14 to 16 at The Mint in Sydney, Australia. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech’s ‘Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership’ training program will be held February 14 to 16 at The Mint in Sydney, Australia. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's leadership training is a three-day, expert-facilitated program designed to enhance the leadership mindset and help IT leaders build the necessary skills to embrace and lead change through active sharing, transparency, and partnerships. The program will also coach IT leaders on how to actively delegate responsibilities and opportunities that engage and develop their team members, enabling them to build on current skills and prepare for the future.

'We are delighted to bring our global capability to the APAC market with our first event of the year', says David Banger, Senior Managing Director, APAC. "Our leadership training program offers fresh insights and a foundational framework to enable IT leaders to effectively influence, set direction, and act with genuine empathy in challenging environments. Our experienced facilitators are looking forward to working with IT leaders in the APAC region.'

The facilitators for Info-Tech's leadership training program are experts with decades of experience not only in IT, but in helping CIOs and IT leaders become better people leaders. Their deep collective expertise will provide attendees with the best research and foundational framework to lead their teams through day-to-day issues and strategic planning.

The facilitators who will support the leadership training program's attendees are as follows:

  • Amanda Mathieson, a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in leadership development, organisational change management, and performance and talent management. As a Research Director for the CIO Advisory Practice at Info-Tech Research Group, Amanda is responsible for researching people- and leadership-focused trends and providing resources, tools, and processes to help leaders succeed in today's rapidly changing world.

  • Annabel Lui, a Principal Research Advisor in the APAC region who is passionate about bringing together purpose, people, and process to drive better satisfaction for all stakeholders. With 20 years of experience as an IT professional across the financial, supply chain, and technology provider industries, Annabel focuses on data and analytics, project and portfolio management, and CIO research.

  • Tracy-Lynn Reid, a Research Lead on the People and Leadership team within the CIO Advisory practice, specialising in IT staffing and HR management. Tracy-Lynn has a wealth of experience in HR and consulting, most notably focusing on leadership development, change management, organisational design, and all aspects of talent management.

Info-Tech's leadership training program will be held from Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Mint in Sydney, Australia.

For more information or to enrol in the training program, visit the Unraveling the Complexities of IT Leadership page.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000577/Info_Tech_Research_Group_IT_Leadership_Program_from_Info_Tech_Re.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000578/Info_Tech_Research_Group_IT_Leadership_Program_from_Info_Tech_Re.jpg

Info-Tech Research Group logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech Research Group logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb offers 'Phantom of the Opera'-themed stay at Palais Garnier in Paris

    Airbnb is offering a night for two in the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris this summer, transforming a box in the theatre into a plush bedroom with sweeping views of the famous auditorium. The "Phantom of the Opera"-themed stay - a nod to the novel by Gaston Leroux and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical - comes as tourism bounces back in Europe after several years of pandemic disruptions, with visitors from the United States arriving in France in droves since last summer. European capitals are also gearing up for the return of Chinese tourists, following the lifting of travel restrictions.

  • Crypto firms back off Super Bowl commercials following FTX collapse

    Cryptocurrency firms will stay on the sidelines of this year's Super Bowl after they were featured prominently during the big game's commercial breaks a year ago.

  • The Correlation Between Oil Prices And Inflation Isn’t Straightforward

    A new study has found that high gas prices have a much lower impact on U.S. core inflation than earlier assumed

  • Global Bond Bulls’ Biggest BOJ Fear Already Well Under Way

    (Bloomberg) -- Regardless of whoever sits in the Bank of Japan hot seat, the biggest worry of global bond investors — a wave of Japanese cash heading home — has already begun in earnest and looks unlikely to stop.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Clos

  • Asia Stocks Face Soft Open After Wall Street Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures in Asia indicated declines for share markets across the region Monday after the worst week for stocks and bonds this year as traders increased interest rate expectations ahead of crucial US inflation data due Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North Ameri

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Natural Gas: Fasten Your Seat Belts

    Last year, natural-gas prices were—by some measures—the most volatile since the U.S. shale boom began about a decade earlier. Despite the recent plunge in prices, it could be just a preview of coming attractions. Here is one way to quantify the wild swings: There were 18 days last year when the benchmark Henry Hub futures contract’s daily closing prices moved by more than 10%, the most since the Nymex natural-gas contract made its debut more than three decades ago, according to Eli Rubin, senior energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. List of China Balloon Suppliers Hints at New Age in Surveillance

    Company profiles point to high-tech parts while military links fuel Washington’s concerns of a spy threat.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • I’m 64, make $1,500 a month driving Uber and get almost $5,000 a month in pensions and Social Security — should I pay off my mortgage before I retire?

    See: I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now? You ask one of the most common questions we get at MarketWatch about retirement saving and spending — if it makes sense to pay off a mortgage before retirement. What you need to do before you can even answer this question is jot down every single expense you anticipate you’ll have in retirement, and add a little extra cushion for what you won’t expect.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • Exclusive-Payments giant FIS prepares to break up-sources

    Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc is making preparations to break up, undoing a $43 billion acquisition it completed four years ago, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. FIS plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off of its merchant business, which processes payments for companies, the sources said. The spin-off will take many months to be completed, and FIS will also entertain any acquisition offers for the unit during this period, the sources added.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Grows Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Closed Briefly for Military ActivityAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the C

  • How Can I Save Big on Retirement Taxes?

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top 50 Consulting Firms To Work For In 2023

    McKinsey, Bain, and the Boston Consulting Group – you can’t go wrong with any of them. When it comes to the big picture, Bain & Company stands apart – again. For the third consecutive year, Bain & Company ranked as the #1 consulting firm in the world according to the Vault Consulting 50 from Firsthand – regarded as the gold standard for evaluating consulting firms.