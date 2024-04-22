The Leadership Renaissance In Executive Education: Cutting-Edge Programs At The World’s Top B-Schools

Charles Galunic teaches the Lead the Future class at INSEAD, one of dozens of elite executive leadership courses at the top global business schools

On the last day of Michelle Buck’s week-long executive education class on leadership at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, she asks her students to do a written exercise called “Who Am I as a Leader.” This seemingly simple exercise, usually just a paragraph long, she says, becomes a powerful tool because it helps them reflect on core values: who they are, where they come from, where they are headed, and what they offer as a leader.

Once they’ve returned to their workplace, the students — many of whom are at a “career inflection point,” meaning they have just started in a new leadership position — can use what they’ve written as a roadmap, says Buck, who teaches The Leader Within at Kellogg. She says former students tell her they refer to it frequently before they make a big decision or launch an important new project — some even keeping it close by in a desk drawer at work.

“In order to lead other people effectively, you’ve got to start with knowing yourself and being able to lead yourself,” says Buck, a clinical professor of leadership at Kellogg. “This practice of self-reflection and self-awareness gives them a kind of clarity and grounding, a kind of stability for them in the midst of a world of constant change.”

NEED FOR MORE LEADERSHIP COURSES POST-COVID

Northwestern Kellogg’s Michelle L. Buck teaches a class called The Leader Within: “There’s certain things going on in the world right now that are leading to us seeing an even stronger interest in leadership education and leadership programs”

Leadership classes like the one Buck teaches have proliferated at business schools in recent years, becoming one of the sought-after executive education subjects for rising executives starting — or in the middle of — their leadership journey. Post-covid these classes have become even more popular, with new year-long certificate programs on the topic on offer at schools like INSEAD and MIT Sloan School of Management, giving students a chance to delve into the topic in a more in-depth way, professors at leading business schools says.

Business schools have responded robustly to marketplace demand, with some developing as many as a dozen or more classes in the subject. Kellogg has 20 executive leadership and development programs listed on its website, including The Leader Within class, while Stanford Graduate School of Business has more than two dozen classes on organizational and personal leadership. These schools and others tackle the topic of leadership from a myriad of perspectives, with courses on values-based leadership to ones that do a deep dive into the psychology of leadership and how to motivate teams. Many use typical 360 degree leadership assessments to as a jumping point in the classes, while others mix in executive coaching, simulations and even social psychology and improvisation.

More recently, a number of leadership classes that cater to specific audiences and address unique challenges they may be facing have emerged, from an LGBTQ Executive Leadership program at Stanford to one at Harvard Business School called Advancing Women of Color in Leadership. Perhaps one of the more unusual executive education leadership classes is one taught at Kellogg that uses poker and poker strategy to help women learn leadership skills by learning the game’s rules and strategy. Some include field trips, such as a leadership class at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, which takes students to visit Gettysburg to analyze leadership decisions made during the U.S. Civil War.

COMPANIES SEE B-SCHOOLS AS PARTNERS IN LEADERSHIP TRAINING

INSEAD’s Charles Galunic: “If you’re in charge of hundreds and thousands of people, you cannot talk to each one of them. But you have to impact their lives and how they work”

The boom in leadership classes comes at a time when companies are investing more than ever in leadership training courses, with many viewing business schools as key partners in helping the next generation of senior managers transition to leadership roles. In a 2020 study conducted by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Society for Human Resource Management, about 75 percent of employers and 74 percent of business school leaders surveyed said they believed that business schools were very effective or somewhat effective as partners for organizations’ leadership development needs.

The study, titled “Comparing Lenses: Business Schools and Employers on Leadership Development, also emphasized the importance companies place on fostering the next generation of leaders, with 64 percent of employers saying they believed leadership development is extremely or very important to their organization’s strategic plan, the survey showed.

Indeed, in a post-covid climate, Kellogg’s Buck says she believes the volatility and uncertainty in the business world has made the need for leadership programs like the ones she teaches and others more important than ever. In her class, she teaches concepts like courage and vulnerability, and how to tap into these emotions to become a stronger leader. During small peer coaching groups, executives get a chance to share with others their struggles as leaders and find comfort “that they are not alone in the challenges they share,” she says.

“There’s certain things going on in the world right now that are leading to us seeing an even stronger interest in leadership education and leadership programs,” she says. “Post-pandemic we are still navigating that domain, and knowing how to lead people through times of uncertainty and change feels especially timely right now.”

A COURSE THAT GIVES A JUMP START ON LEADERSHIP SKILLS

Rice Jones’s Brent Smith: “There’s this kind of layer of learning in leadership which is about helping people adopt a leadership identity where they see themselves as the actual leader for their organization”

Many of these aspiring leaders, especially those about to start their first role as an executive or general manager at their company, will end up in a class like The Leadership Accelerator, a four-day, on-campus class that Brent Smith teaches at Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business. The class is one of several the school offers in leadership, including the Leader as Coach and The Management Incubator, he says, and many of the students come from healthcare and energy companies in the Houston area.

In the Leadership Accelerator course, which is geared towards more senior executives, Smith initially has students do a leadership assessment that asks them to answer the question ‘Why should anyone be led by you?’ It’s a reflective exercise that helps them think about their strengths and limitations as a leader, he says.

“I probably tell everyone that goes through my leadership classes that the really unfortunate thing about leadership is nobody gets to be the leader they want to be,” says Smith. “Everyone has to be the leader the situation requires, and the situation is constantly changing.”

DEVELOPING A LEADERSHIP IDENTITY

Over the course of the week, the students in Smith’s class do simulations where they get to enact change in different business scenarios, develop a coaching plan for someone on their business team and learn ways to foster a sense of purpose and shared accountability among team members. He also teaches them about leadership perspective, why it matters that one leads a meeting in the right way and how to think seriously about workplace culture as an underpin for important decisions.

“There’s this kind of layer of learning in leadership which is about helping people adopt a leadership identity where they see themselves as the actual leader for their organization,” says Smith, the school’s senior associate dean for executive education and an associate professor of management and psychology. “That’s not an easy transition for people to make especially when they see themselves as the operations or finance person.”

Students spend time on case studies where they examine scenarios leaders face particularly hard leadership challenges, and how they respond to them, a part of leadership education that exposes them to the psychology of influence and how change can unfold in an organization, he says. For example, in one case, students look at how a managing director in the company handles a problem with one of his direct reports, the head of marketing and sales. The executive needs to decide whether he should fire this employee or, instead, restructure his organization to accommodate this person’s weaknesses.

“That’s a very common scenario people find themselves in, and we work through not only understanding how you make that decision, but the leader in this particular organization arrived at the point where that decision had to be made,” Smith says.

Graduation day for students in Charles Galunic’s Lead the Future course at INSEAD

INSEAD PROGRAM TAKES DEEP DIVE INTO LEADERSHIP

While the majority of leadership executive education classes are either a week or a few months long at the most, some schools now see the value in offering longer, more in-depth certificate programs in the subject, complete with core classes and electives. INSEAD launched its flagship Lead the Future executive education class back in March of 2023, and the year-long class, a mixture of live online and asynchronous learning, recently wrapped up with a two-day capstone in-person event at the INSEAD Fontainebleau campus in March. The course includes four core classes, two live online sessions where students work with a professor on decision making scenarios, three electives and a capstone project they present to the class.

The longer format of the program is a step away from the shorter executive education leadership courses and “will hopefully have more cache and meaning to employers,” says Charles Galunic, who directs the program and is the author of a book called “Backstage Leadership: The Invisible Work of Highly Effective Leaders.”

The first iteration of the program attracted 75 people from 38 different industries, with women making up 44.5% of the class, an unusually high number for executive education programs. “This was remarkable because to get anywhere clause to gender parity in executive education is very, very hard,” says Galunic, a professor of organizational behavior.

He developed the course to help give students more tools to manage what he believes can often be abstract concepts for leaders, such as how to lead organization and culture and the dynamics around social networks. The course is designed around what he calls the three pillars of leadership: sensing value, delivering value and sustaining value. It ultimately teaches students the ins and outs of “macro leadership,” or how to influence people that you don’t necessarily directly work with to achieve change, says Galunic.

“If you’re in charge of hundreds and thousands of people, you cannot talk to each one of them,” he says. “But you have to impact their lives and how they work. Knowing how to orchestrate that is a process where you shape the context that shapes the behavior, and in the end, the outcome you want as a leader.”

EXEC ED LEADERSHIP AT LEADING PROGRAMS IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE

