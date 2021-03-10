U.S. markets closed

The leadership at Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) announces the resignation of Dr. Robert Venable.

The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation effective April 7, 2021.

PLYMOUTH, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 45 years Dr. Venable has been a beloved member of our staff and solidified WRMC and Plymouth Primary Care Clinic (PPC) as trusted healthcare organizations in the Eastern North Carolina region. During his tenure he cared for thousands of patients and mentored many rising providers.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to work with the hospital and Plymouth Primary Care… These institutions mean a great deal to the patients and residents of this area," says Dr. Venable

He will remain at the organization for the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and effective transition of care for all patients. Plymouth Primary Care continues taking new patients under the direction of Dr. Amanze Ugoji.

"On behalf of the entire WRMC and PPC communities, we thank Dr. Venable for the wisdom and compassion he's given our patients throughout his decades of service," said Frank Avignone, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Regional Medical Center. "It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Venable. Looking ahead, we will honor the legacy he has built by dedicating the clinic to his work and continue increasing the health and wellness of the residents of Plymouth and the surrounding areas."

About WRMC and Plymouth Primary Care:

Owned by the non-profit, Centennial Housing & Community Services Corporation, Washington Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Plymouth, North Carolina caring for over 12,000 of residents of Eastern North Carolina. Plymouth Primary Care is the rural health clinic that serves the family medicine needs of these local patients. Both facilities are being redeveloped by Affinity Health Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare redevelopment firm, to increase services, technology, and infrastructure. The latest renovations include a new Women's Health Center that boasts 3D mammography technology.

For any further media inquiries please contact Myrleia Diaz at mdiaz@affinity-hp.net

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-leadership-at-washington-regional-medical-center-wrmc-announces-the-resignation-of-dr-robert-venable-301245056.html

SOURCE Washington Regional Medical Center

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Automaker Stellantis Breaks Out

    Stellantis, the result of the Fiat Chrysler merger with Peugeot, broke out. Another day of above-average volume. RS line at highs. Several traditional automakers have been breaking out.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds India Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.It’s looking increasingly unlikely that crude will drop back to those levels. Top banks upgraded their price forecasts following the OPEC+ decision, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing Brent at $80 a barrel in the third quarter.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.(Updates with oil price forecasts in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fears of Fed’s Main Rate Dropping Too Low Starts to Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- The rate that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy is defying the skeptics by holding firmly above zero, prompting a rethink from those who thought the central bank might need to step in and tinker with the front end.While rates on repurchase agreements and other short-term markets have gone negative at times amid the current influx of dollars from the shrinkage of the huge U.S. Treasury cash pile, the effective fed funds rate has held steady at 0.07% since Feb. 18. That’s toward the lower end of the Fed’s target range of 0 to 0.25%, but without a further decline observers are now doubtful that the Fed will act.Strategists from Barclays Plc, Wrightson ICAP and Bank of America Corp. had all previously anticipated that officials might need to make upward adjustments as soon as this month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting to two key rates it sets -- those for its overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility and for interest on excess reserves. They’ve now become more circumspect.“The argument in favor of a tweak is not as strong as we thought it would be by now,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients Monday, citing the stickiness of the fed funds rate. He also said that “any rate hike at all – even of just a few basis points – would create communications challenges outside the money markets.”The steadiness in the front end comes at a time when pressure is mounting for policy makers to address potential issues with long-end yields. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed as high as 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged.Barclays strategist Joseph Abate dropped his call for an increase in short-term rates at next week’s Fed meeting, noting the path of the fed funds rate is complicated by a slower-than-anticipated decline in the balance of the Treasury’s bank account at the central bank. While the $1.37 trillion cash pile is down from $1.66 trillion at the beginning of February, it’s still some ways from the Treasury’s end-March forecast of $800 billion.Though, there’s a chance that the steadiness of the fed funds rate is only temporary.“Now that the Biden administration’s aid package is set to pass Congress, the Treasury’s cash balance could fall faster, releasing bank reserves more quickly,” Abate said. As a result, the strategist isn’t completely ruling out the possibility that the Fed revisits lifting the administered rates at the April FOMC meeting, although fed funds futures are not priced for such an action.Even Bank of America strategist Mark Cabana isn’t completely ruling out an upward adjustment at the March 16-17 FOMC meeting, though it may take a significant market move to push the fed funds rate to 5 basis points, a level that could trigger an adjustment.“If fed funds remains stickier for longer, we expect the Fed will not adjust IOER and be more reactive than proactive to money market developments,” Cabana and strategist Olivia Lima wrote.(Updates to say Barclays dropped call for a March move in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil slips below $68 as rally fizzles before U.S. supply report

    Oil fell to around $68 a barrel on Tuesday in a choppy session, pressured as concerns faded of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, which countered a pause in the dollar's rally and prospects for tighter supply due to OPEC+ output curbs. Saudi Arabia said it thwarted the strike, however, and prices slipped as supply fears eased. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose sharply in the most recent week, according to trading sources, citing data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute released after settlement.

  • Malaysia Offers 8,600 Jobs for Locals Who Can Pick Fruit for Palm Oil Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is taking the hunt for palm oil workers online as the world’s second-biggest producer struggles to ease an acute labor shortage that’s costing farmers billions of dollars in unharvested fruit.The two-day virtual career carnival, organized by the plantations and human resources ministries together with the country’s social security organization, seeks to fill over 8,600 jobs offered by 26 employers in the farm sector. About 3,000 locals, including graduates and indigenous communities are expected to participate.“The program is a good platform to help the industry quickly get workers and at the same time provide jobs to locals that were affected by the pandemic,” according to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali.Labor shortage that’s plagued the Malaysian plantation industry for years worsened after the government shut borders and froze hiring foreign workers amid the pandemic. Despite offering higher wages and perks, efforts to recruit locals have had little success because working in the sector is viewed by them as dirty, dangerous, and demeaning. That’s keeping planters from maximizing harvest at a time when palm oil has rallied to a 10-year high.“Planters can’t fully optimize production in the estates, given the severe lack of palm fruit harvesters, who are mostly foreign workers,” a group of 12 planters, refiners and palm-product manufactures said in a joint statement on Monday.The industry, comprising more than 75% foreign workers, was short by more than 40,000 harvesters before the pandemic. That translates to crop losses of about 20% and 11.83 billion ringgit ($2.9 billion) in lost revenue annually, according to the statement.The pandemic has created job opportunities for locals, with more than 60,000 vacancies in the commodities sector, Khairuddin said. The first phase of the carnival, which offers job-seekers online interviews, will focus on palm, rubber, timber, cocoa and pepper, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be fazed by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • Robinhood CEO Rebukes Critics in Call for Ubiquitous Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said investing in financial markets should be as common as shopping on Amazon.com, defending his brokerage against watchdogs, lawmakers and critics.“Investing should be as ubiquitous as shopping online,” Tenev said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang. “It should just be something that people do.”The Menlo Park, California-based company plans to file its initial public offering as soon as this month as Tenev juggles the firm’s legal challenges and greater scrutiny on Capitol Hill. He took over as sole CEO last year, and in short order confronted the late January run-up in “meme stocks” like GameStop Corp. and a subsequent congressional hearing.“This is what I signed up for,” said Tenev, 34. “Any time you’re causing change in society and kind of upending the status quo, it’s probably not going to be the most comfortable process.”The company faces multiple legal and regulatory challenges, including a complaint from Massachusetts’s securities regulator alleging that the app uses “aggressive” tactics to entice young, inexperienced investors while failing to protect them from taking undue risks.“The facts will come out and it will bear out that Robinhood is a customer-focused company that’s operating with the highest standards of integrity,” Tenev said.Read more: Robinhood Faces Feared Regulator With Even More Tools Than SECIn last month’s congressional hearing, some lawmakers focused on the idea that Robinhood may “gamify” investing, or make it too accessible and exciting for customers.Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, said at his confirmation hearing that he will make it a priority to examine apps that may push users to take financial risks they don’t understand.“I reject the idea that investing in the U.S. capital markets is gambling,” Tenev said in the interview. “We’d be happy to have the conversation, but of course we understand that investing is a serious thing.”In fact, more people should tap financial markets, Tenev added, saying that he’d like to see the share of American households investing rise to 95% from roughly half. Though the company scaled back plans to expand globally last year, Tenev said he could see returning to that goal in the future.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Close Under 92.33 Forms Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index into the close will be determined by trader reaction to 92.330.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rises for a fourth straight session, climbing 1.5% to a record closing high

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • Biggest Yield-GDP Gap Since 1966 Shows Room for Bond Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Even with the recent spike that saw the 10-year rate top 1.6%, Treasury yields haven’t been this low relative to U.S. economic growth estimates since 1966. That suggests the climb in rates may still have room to run.Analysts are boosting their growth and inflation forecasts, with Americans on the cusp of getting stimulus checks under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package. The average projection for nominal gross domestic product hit a 32-year high of 7.6% in Bloomberg surveys. Even after doubling to 1.6% since November, 10-year bond rates can barely keep up with the growth upgrade, leaving the gap between the two likely to be the largest since Lyndon Johnson was president.The global bond market has been hammered as prospects for stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout have spurred optimism toward an economic revival and higher inflation. Federal Reserve officials said rising yields reflect a stronger growth outlook and played down the need for a policy response, emboldening traders to push long-term borrowing costs even higher.“I am bearish on the bond market,” said Julian Brigden, president of hedge-fund consultant Macro Intelligence 2 Partners. “We just have too much stimulus coming into the system. It’s going to combine the growth with a very rapid acceleration in inflation.”While the relationship between bond rates and the economy isn’t stable, such a large divergence has been rare. Nominal GDP was less than 2 percentage points above 10-year yields on average in the decade through 2019.“In the old days, bond yields should equal to nominal GDP,” said Brigden. “Things are very different now. But to what degree they are different? Can you have 1% negative real yield and 10% nominal GDP?”Jeffrey Gundlach, founder of DoubleLine Capital LP, has noted before that Treasury yields should be comparable to the average of nominal U.S. GDP and German bund yields, a proxy for the level of interest rates in the international markets. By that measure, the comparable bond yields would be above 3%, should the consensus forecasts pan out.While Gundlach cautioned to use his indicator only as a reference point, rather than a precise prediction, he used the metaphor of a dog tied to a stagecoach to describe the relationship between yields and GDP: A dog cannot really stray far away from the stagecoach. A spokesperson for Doubleline declined to comment on Gundlach’s latest thought on the market.The economists’ consensus for nominal GDP is based on the average forecast of 5.5% for the real GDP and 2.1% for the PCE -- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is among the firms that have boosted both their growth and yield forecasts, raising its year-end projection for 10-year Treasury yields last week to 1.90% from 1.50%.Others, including Citigroup Inc. and Societe Generale SA, see it going to 2%. (Updates with Treasury yield forecasts in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports. BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations. Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. “We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said. Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses. Pfizer has projected about billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase. Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations. According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Graybug Vision Stock Plunging Today?J&J Facing Supply Issues, Shaky To Meet EU Q2 Vaccine Deliveries: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Deepens Retreat After Recent Rally Flashes Technical Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pulled back from recent multi-year highs after technical indicators showed crude rallied too far too fast.Futures in New York fell 1.6% on Tuesday in choppy trading. Prices rose above the Upper Bollinger band during the last three sessions, signaling a pullback was in store. Meanwhile, the U.S. government expects domestic crude production to rise as drillers take advantage of oil’s price recovery, with the Energy Information Administration boosting its domestic oil output forecasts for this year and next.Crude’s rally “just kept pushing and pushing and pushing,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Then we had the OPEC surprise and the Saudi attack, triggering the last key surge where now a lot of the recovery and demand expectations due to the vaccines’ success has already been priced in.”While a technical dip was expected in the short-term, OPEC+ output cuts are seen holding the market over until demand comes back in force. Standard Chartered Plc said the producer group’s supply restraint will likely even overtighten the market. Still, concerns remain over how much higher prices can go without destroying demand. India would prefer oil to be on the lower side in the range of $50 a barrel to $60 a barrel, according to Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp., one of the nation’s biggest refiners.Further price gains from output cuts “have pretty much run their course,” Doug King, RCMA Group Chairman, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “You can tighten as much as you want, but if you destroy the refining margins and product demand isn’t there, then effectively you don’t really get much further up the chain.”U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 12.8 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. Still, prices were little changed from where they settled on Tuesday, with the report showing an 8.5-million-barrel decline in gasoline inventories and a drawdown in distillate supplies. The U.S. government will release its storage tally on Wednesday.In the U.S. shale patch, Chevron Corp. plans to ramp up investment in the Permian Basin through 2025, reversing the pandemic-driven production decline, the company said in an investor presentation Tuesday. In its monthly short-term outlook report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its domestic oil production forecast to average over 12 million barrels a day in 2022, growing faster than previously expected.The EIA outlook also said crude prices should decline next year, with “global oil supply surpassing oil demand during the second half of 2021.” While the agency raised its Brent price forecast to $58.51 a barrel in 2022, it sees the benchmark falling from a 2021 average of $60.67 a barrel.“The concern is, the more OPEC maintains these cuts and allows prices to rise, at what point is that problematic?” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Eventually, we’ve seen that gives rise to shale producers coming back on some time horizon.”Meanwhile, heavy maintenance work on North Sea oil fields is helping erode the flow of crude to Asia from some suppliers in the Atlantic basin as a key price spread between the two region balloons. North Sea supplies will be significantly constrained throughout the second quarter by routine maintenance programs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chevron Revives Million-Barrel Permian Target After Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. revived aspirations to pump 1 million barrels a day in the Permian Basin after drastic budget and job cuts trimmed operating costs.Chevron plans to ramp up investment in North America’s biggest oil field through 2025, reversing the pandemic-driven production decline, the company said in an investor presentation Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth surprised investors by restoring the million-barrel Permian target only a year after it disappeared from the company’s guidance as Covid-19 crashed energy markets.The California oil titan expects its Permian wells to generate $3 billion in free cash flow by the middle of the decade, assuming international crude prices average $50 a barrel. The region straddling West Texas and New Mexico incurred the deepest spending cuts in last year’s pullback amid the oil market’s unprecedented collapse.Chevron plans to double returns on capital employed and expand free cash flow by 10% a year, more than twice the cash-flow growth rate promised by Exxon Mobil Corp. last week. Chevron’s dividend isn’t imperiled even if crude falls to $40.“This, in our view, confirms CVX’s superior investment case relative to XOM,” Giacomo Romeo, an analyst at Jefferies International Ltd., said in a note to clients.Take a deep dive into Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG offerings here.The London-traded worldwide benchmark traded at $67.83 a barrel at 10:23 a.m. in New York.The main question for investors monitoring the virtual presentation on Tuesday is what Wirth plans to do with the windfall from this year’s rally in oil prices. The company has a lower debt burden than its Big Oil rivals and has shown an unwillingness to take on major growth projects. Still, Chevron has bought back shares in recent years and pursued takeovers such as the $5 billion purchase of Noble Energy last year.“We’re investing in only our best projects, funding those that meet our high-return expectations,” Wirth told analysts. “This improvement is anchored in self help. We’re not betting on higher prices to bail us out.”Demand RecoveryChevron was little changed at $109.52 at 10:24 a.m. in New York. The stock has climbed about 20% in the past month, buoyed by surging crude prices and prospects for a recovery in energy demand to pre-pandemic levels.Though Chevron may be in a better place than its peers, the trauma of 2020 will be evident for some time to come. The company’s debt increased by 64% to $44.3 billion due to the double blow from low oil prices and weakening refining margins.Chevron also announced:New targets to lower carbon intensity 35% by 2028 and eliminate routing flaring by 2030Cost savings from the Noble deal to double to $600 millionU.S. Gulf of Mexico will have two final investments decisions by 2022Anchor development expected to begin pumping oil in 2024Chevron sees an extra 1-2 billion cubic feet per day “export potential” from its Israeli gas fieldsThe Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on Big Oil, accelerating the push by some down a path away from fossil fuels, while others rowed back on long-term growth plans. Chevron was in the latter camp, pledging to spend about 27% less than pre-pandemic levels all the way through 2025.Despite the new carbon intensity goals, Chevron has yet to follow its largest European rivals in announcing a long-term net zero target. Like Exxon, the California-based oil giant is focusing on reducing emissions from its own operations and small-scale joint ventures in novel technologies.Chevron has committed to spend about $300 million on such investments this year, or 2% of its annual budget. Wirth has sounded caution on soaring valuations of clean-energy startups in recent months.(Adds CEO’s comments in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for a strengthening to 6.35 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5114 in Shanghai late Tuesday.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereWhile U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.After ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.(Updates yuan forecast, trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.