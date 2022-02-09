U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.49
    +57.95 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,747.28
    +284.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,424.64
    +230.19 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.07
    +29.69 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.51
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,106.86
    +1,018.07 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.67
    +26.96 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Leading Advisory Firm Names RegEd a ‘Dominant Provider’ in Report on Distribution/Compensation Management Systems

RegEd
·3 min read

Aite-Novarica Group Cites ‘Strong Market Position and Momentum’ in Listing Leading Providers of DCM Solutions

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group has listed RegEd as a dominant solution provider in the advisory firm’s most recent report on distribution/compensation management systems. Dominant providers “have strong market position and momentum” and “their solutions within the segment are well-known,” Aite-Novarica Group states in its report.

RegEd’s Enterprise Xchange Contracting, Licensing and Registration solution is one of 12 DCM provider systems (encompassing onboarding, licensing and compensation systems) included in the Novarica Market Navigator™ report. “Decoupling DCM capabilities from core policy administration systems can be a strategic approach to separating legacy platforms and their underlying business rules as a risk mitigation mechanism for large modernization efforts,” Aite-Novarica Group explains in the report, noting that the DCM market is evolving as vendors develop new systems to meet carriers’ changing needs.

“Insurers are increasing their focus on distribution management solutions as they look to improve the producer experience, appeal to younger cohorts, and increase efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance,” says Eric Weisburg, senior principal at Aite-Novarica Group.

Vendors fall under one of four groups in the report: Dominant Providers, Contenders, Established Players or New Entrants. Groupings are specific to a firm’s distribution/compensation management system. Within each of its 12 profiles of vendors of DCM solutions, Aite-Novarica Group summarizes the organization, technology used, differentiators, client base, lines of business supported, deployment options, implementation approaches, upgrades/enhancements and key functionality.

“Our inclusion as a Dominant Provider in this report is continued validation of the work that we’ve done over more than 20 years,” RegEd CEO and Founder John M. Schobel says. “In collaboration with our clients, RegEd has created a best-in-class onboarding, licensing, registration and credentialing solution for insurers and their distributors that frees up valuable time to pursue new business growth and better serve their clients.”

In profiling RegEd’s Enterprise Xchange Contracting, Licensing and Registration solution, the report cites RegEd’s unified approach as a key differentiator, along with expansive business process automation, straight-through processing, automated data synchronization, management by exception and automated credentialing validations that enable a “clear to sell” signal.

“In order to effectively compete in an increasingly digital environment, insurers aspire to deliver a near/real-time quote-to-bind experience. Central to that is frictionless and rapid onboarding, which includes instant validation of the agent’s licensure, appointments and training credentials so that business can be placed immediately and compliantly,” RegEd Chief Strategy Officer Debra Freitag notes. “The timing of Aite-Novarica Group’s DCM report is especially relevant as digitization in the insurance industry continues to accelerate.”

Most of the 150+ insurer clients that use Enterprise Xchange Contracting, Licensing and Registration are large companies that use the solution to support multiple lines of business, including property/casualty, life/annuity and health, the report notes.

About RegEd

RegEd is a leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions that address Advertising Review, Conflicts of Interest, Audit Management, Compliance Disclosures, Regulatory Change Management, Onboarding, Licensing and Registration and more. RegEd works with hundreds of enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with enterprise-grade solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and transforming the value proposition that compliance delivers. For more information, please visit https://www.reged.com.

CONTACT: Eric Clements eric.clements@reged.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Demand was generally strong in the market, but Enphase also started shipping the IQ8 microinverter -- its latest model, which can create a single-home microgrid with just solar panels and microinverters.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Stocks: CVS slips after earnings beat, Canopy Growth rallies, Rivian rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stocks: CVS, Canopy Growth, and Rivian.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Better Buy: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Investing in businesses that will benefit from COVID-19 products, including vaccines, can be incredibly risky. Two such stocks that have enjoyed incredible success over the past two years are Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) -- they've both soared more than 700%. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is currently fully approved for use in the U.S. in people who are at least 18 years of age.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Is Weakness In Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 40...

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • CVS Stock Is Tumbling. Lowered Range for Cash-Flow Guidance Unnerved Investors.

    Pharmacy chain CVS reported a strong fourth quarter, but lowered the bottom range for its 2022 outlook for cash flow.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.