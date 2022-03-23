U.S. markets closed

Leading Asia-Pacific Hybrid Cloud Data Center Provider Big Data Exchange (BDx) Moves Its Global Headquarters to Singapore

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider, is pleased to announce the relocation of the company's global headquarters to Singapore. With this relocation, the company plans to continue investing in the Singapore market by creating new career opportunities and increasing its data center offerings and energy effectiveness.

Over the next year, BDx will triple its investments in this captive data center and cloud managed services market and increase its Singapore-based regional workforce by 100%. Additionally, BDx's senior leadership presence in Singapore will rise from 20% to 90%, allowing company executives to be more ingrained with Singapore's dynamic technology landscape.

Known as a mini Silicon Valley and the second-largest data center region globally, Singapore's Smart Nation initiative backed by the Government of Singapore sets the stage for digitization across policy processes and urban environments. As a cloud infrastructure, emerging tech and data-driven powerhouse, Singapore is poised for further explosive growth as cloud adoption and digital requirements continue to increase.

With locations spanning APAC's most demanding markets, including Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Nanjing, and its new HQ of Singapore, this move represents BDx's commitment to expanding its global footprint while focusing on one of the world's strongest economic and political landscapes. In addition, as Singapore looks to implement increasingly higher standards for sustainability and restarts data center development, BDx is dedicated to applying its expertise and solutions in sustainable construction, tracking and management for the betterment of the market.

"As BDx continues to expand, we selected Singapore as our new global headquarters to tap into the island-state's excellent infrastructure, support of digitally focused projects and critical agencies, along with its unrivaled global connectivity through a multitude of international undersea cables and Next Generation National Broadband Network (NGNBN)," said Braham Singh, CEO of BDx. "Singapore's vibrant ecosystem, stability, and highly skilled tech talent pool align with our goals and values as we navigate our rapid growth trajectory across Singapore and other key and emerging regions."

BDx's strategic relocation of its headquarters to Singapore comes on the heels of a string of Singapore-focused announcements, including:

  • The launch of 360°View, a groundbreaking data center agnostic platform delivering critical carbon tracking and hybrid environment monitoring

  • Partnership with Sembcorp and the National University of Singapore to develop proof-of-concept and pave the way for offshore data centers to address Singapore's land scarcity and energy efficiency challenges

Backed by private equity firm I Squared Capital, BDx has established itself as an award-winning technology and data center partner known for its colocation services and solutions portfolio. The company's SIN1 data center in Singapore, acquired from Telstra, deploys and manages IT infrastructure for multinational enterprises, OTTs and hyperscalers in scalable environments.

BDx has been running its data center facility in Singapore since 2020. Its Singapore HQ is set to open in April 2022 and will house the company's innovative staff and leadership team, known as #BDxperts. To learn more about BDx, visit bdxworld.com.

About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

BDx is Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx empowers enterprises to scale across the world's most influential markets. With ultra-modern facilities spanning China, Hong Kong and Singapore, BDx goes beyond space and power to deliver next-gen solutions. BDx's commitment to boosting sustainability has resulted in partnering with renewable power suppliers and forging coalitions to develop groundbreaking technologies and digitally transform its facilities. The company is vigorously expanding its presence into emerging regions to meet the growing digital requirements of hyperscalers, multinational, and financial services enterprises.

To learn more about this forward-thinking organization, visit bdxworld.com or follow BDx on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Media Contact:
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
pr@jsa.net

SOURCE BDx Data Centers

