Leading Asian food delivery service Fantuan announces English version in Ontario and British Columbia

Fantuan
·1 min read

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food delivery app Fantuan Delivery has announced the launch of an English language version of its massively popular food delivery service, kicking off support for English-language customers in Ontario and BC.

Fantuan marked YoY growth in 2020 of close to 400 per cent, and is on track for similar rapid growth in 2021. The company’s recent launch of an English version builds upon the company being the leading Asian food delivery app in North America and it is now operating in more than 40 cities, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

“Fantuan is proudly celebrating our 7th birthday this month,” noted Fantuan co-founder Yaofei Feng. “To mark the special occasion, we have launched our brand-new English app, and we are also offering some incredible deals on our app that foodies of all stripes will love. We are looking forward to another great year ahead.”

Fantuan was founded in British Columbia in 2014 and has grown into the largest Asian food delivery platform in North America. A true Canadian startup story, Fantuan now employs more than 500 people in North America, with over 8,700 drivers, and the company is only getting started. With a mission of “life made easier,” the company is now expanding aggressively into the English-language market, and hopes to build more bridges between cultures and people in North America. Download the New English Fantuan App on: Google Play, the Apple Store, and on the Huawei app store.

Attachment

CONTACT: Crystal Li Fantuan 7788331131 PR@fantuan.ca


  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

    Stock buyers should consider newly public Vizio Holding which completed “upfront” advertising negotiations with more than $100 million in commitments, up fourfold from last year. Enter the dongle: Cheap, small devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast, along with Apple TV set-top boxes, gave old sets sleek operating systems and provided access to Netflix and more. Only 7% of time spent watching a Vizio (VZIO) set isn’t spent on Vizio’s own operating system.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Sunday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish start to the week.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots

    More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services. Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tells-delivery-ride-hailing-firms-better-protect-workers-2021-09-10 for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost" for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.

  • Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports. It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud. AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price f

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • iPhone 13: Apple says it is aware of issue with how new phone works with Watch – and says fix is coming

    Apple says it is aware of an issue that stops the new iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch working properly together – and is working on a fix. The new iPhones were released on Friday and some users quickly found a small problem with the device: it was unable to take advantage of a recent, small feature that makes life easier as people continue to wear masks indoors. The tool, introduced in April, allows users to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Apple details 3D maps rollout plan for iOS 15

    The 3D view is now available in London, NYC, San Francisco and LA, with more cities coming soon.

  • Anker's one-day sale knocks up to 45 percent off portable batteries and chargers

    A bunch of Anker charging devices have been discounted today only at Amazon.

  • Video chat BlueJeans aims to bring virtual watercooler talk to remote workers

    Companies are struggling to recreate the serendipity of office interactions as many teams continue to work remotely due to the pandemic, but they could soon have a new option to try close the gap. Verizon Communications Inc's video chat app BlueJeans announced on Monday that it will begin testing a feature called Spaces, or virtual rooms where people as 3D cartoonish avatars can hang out, overhear conversations and join them. Rivals, including Zoom Video Communications Inc and Microsoft Corp, also have been developing features to foster spontaneous conversation in their chat tools.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.