Leading Australian Kitchen Business Launches 3D Room Planner with 3D Cloud by Marxent

·5 min read

The new partnership between 3D Cloud™ by Marxent and Australia's Kinsman Kitchens and Wardrobes launches with a fun twist on Australia's #1 renovation reality TV show.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, the 3D experience platform for furniture and home improvement, announced a partnership with Kinsman, a leading Australian manufacturer and retailer of kitchens and wardrobes. Bringing new choices and better design tools to Australians looking to remodel their homes, Kinsman's self-service room planner is accessible from their website with users able to complete designs by working with Kinsman design experts.

"We are excited to profile the new design tool on "The Block," Australia's #1 renovation reality show," said Tracy Smedley, Chief Growth Officer at Kinsman.  "It made perfect sense to feature this innovative 3D Room Planner alongside the incredible 3D printed house in the show. We even managed to include our own fun 3D version of "The Block's" furry friend Frankie who appears on the show," she said. Wardrobes from "The Block" bedrooms are being recreated in the design tool for customers to play with directly.

"The new 3D Room Planner is first to market in Australia, bringing high quality, on-trend kitchen and wardrobe designs to life for our customers," Smedley said.  "We utilised our long-term sponsorship of "The Block" this season to soft launch the design tool in the context of real remodeling situations. COVID showed us customer interest in online uptake and this continues to be a successful part of our core sales and marketing strategy," she said.

"Choice is exciting, but customization can create barriers to decision making and can drag projects out," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "When it comes to home improvement projects, 3D visualisation tools give consumers more control over the design process, improving buyer confidence and reducing the sales cycle for new kitchen cabinets by half," he said.

"This is a first in Australia. It takes a truly innovative retailer to bring a solution like this to market," Besecker said. "Our expertise in highly configurable products for kitchen and wardrobes made 3D Cloud by Marxent a natural fit."

Here's how it works:

  • Visit the Kinsman 3D Room Planner.

  • Select a pre-drawn floorplan.

  • Customise a design from the Kinsman Kitchen or Wardrobe Range which includes door finishes, carcass colours, benchtops, and handles.

  • Start designing your kitchen or wardrobe directly from inspirational photos - just tap on a photo to add the item to a 3D floorplan.

  • Export designs to photo-similar 3D renders, perfect for sharing with family and friends.

  • Download a catalogue or make a booking to finalise design with help from a kitchen design expert.

"We are inspired by the people and culture of Australia and are expanding our team in the region," Besecker said. "Retailers have unique challenges here and 3D is the perfect way to attract and sell to a geographically dispersed audience."

About Kinsman

Kinsman is an Australian-owned manufacturer and retailer that understands the true meaning of value. Kinsman operates successfully as a "store in store" model within 30 "The Good Guys" electrical stores across NSW, VIC, QLD and SA, offering customers a combined kitchen and cooking appliances solution. The experienced team at Kinsman have been transforming spaces of Australian families for more than 30 years. Kinsman manufacture quality, Australian-made cabinetry in a wide range of stylish and contemporary materials that are always.

Kinsman have been long term sponsors of Australia's Number One Home Renovation show The Block and feature their range of Wardrobes on this latest season. Kinsman's goal is to provide customers with beautiful kitchens, pantries, laundries, home offices and wardrobes designed for modern living, to suit their needs and budget.  Offering several ranges for our kitchen, wardrobe, and home office collections to suit every family, style, budget and home including a Designer, CUBE, ready-to-assemble Value and flat pack Xpress collection, all including a free designer appointment and a 7-year warranty on kitchen cabinetry. So, no matter the choice, the decision's always Kinsman. Learn more at Kinsman.com.au

For enquiries contact Tracy Smedley on tsmedley@kitchengroup.com.au

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud by Marxent, the 3D experience platform for furniture and home improvement retailers, is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg, Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com.

 

Inspired by &quot;The Block&quot;? Customers can now bring to life their dream wardrobe with these wardrobe designs inspired by Guest Bedroom One and Master Bedroom weeks on Australia's #1 renovation reality TV show.
Inspired by "The Block"? Customers can now bring to life their dream wardrobe with these wardrobe designs inspired by Guest Bedroom One and Master Bedroom weeks on Australia's #1 renovation reality TV show.

 

Customise layout, colours, countertops, and more. It's even possible to add furry friends into the finished scene.
Customise layout, colours, countertops, and more. It's even possible to add furry friends into the finished scene.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVrX0k9lUkg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm4k4fxNlTQ
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935555/Kinsman_3D_Room_Planner_on_The_Block___Kitchens_and_Wardrobes.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935556/Kinsman_App_Screenshot.jpg

 

SOURCE MARXENT LABS

