Leading Benefits Experience Platform Nayya Expands Executive Team

·3 min read

Sarah Wajnberg named as COO as company continues to scale-up across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, a leading benefits experience platform, announced today the hire of Sara Wajnberg as Chief Operating Officer. Wajnberg joins Nayya after nearly 9 years as Chief Product Officer of Oscar Health, which she supported from the startup phase through a successful IPO. Since graduating from Harvard University, Wajnberg has held a variety of roles focused on connecting business and product strategies, with continued success accelerating high-growth technology companies.

As Nayya's Chief Operating Officer, Wajnberg will oversee several key functions, including the company's business operations, product management and support organizations.

"As Nayya's COO, Sara will be responsible for the processes, systems and teams that enable our business to scale and thrive," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO and Co-Founder of Nayya. "Sara has an amazing track record of making great healthcare and Insurtech companies even better. She fiercely prioritizes company culture and will define the way we partner with HR leaders and employees around the country. I look forward to having such a close partner driving accountability and efficiency in the service of our mission – giving employees peace on their best days and confidence on their worst through personalized health and benefit decisions."

"Nayya's mission – enabling employees to make the smartest decisions around their healthcare and benefits – is a natural next step in modernizing healthcare, and I am thrilled to be part of it," said Wajnberg. "It has never been more important to empower consumers to make good decisions through data, personalization, and engagement – particularly within complicated ecosystems. Nayya has demonstrated a commitment to product excellence and to a strong people-first culture. I am excited to help lead this amazing team in building a world where employees can confidently take charge of their own wellbeing."

Wajnberg's hire comes in the wake of Nayya's recent national partnership with ADP, the largest payroll company in the United States, where Nayya will operate as the benefit experience and "decision support" system of record. In 2021, the company added hundreds of leading employers to its customer base and saw sevenfold growth overall. The ADP partnership and the addition of Wajnberg will accelerate Nayya's ability to create and deliver unique health equity solutions and a benefits infrastructure providing guidance to millions of Americans.

About Nayya

At Nayya, we believe there is a better way to choose and use benefits: A more transparent, less confusing way where employees feel more confident in their decisions which help drive better health and financial outcomes. We do so by enabling consumers to make informed benefits choices and interactions during open enrollment, new employee onboarding, qualifying life events, and throughout the year. It's one of the most stressful and challenging situations consumers face – and we see that as an opportunity to build an innovative response that can help millions of Americans avoid confusion and reach their health and financial potential. Visit nayya.com for more information.

Media Contact
Justine Rosin
Headline Media
justine@headline.media
US:+1 917 724 2176

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-benefits-experience-platform-nayya-expands-executive-team-301526968.html

SOURCE Nayya Health, Inc.

