U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.50
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,756.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,130.25
    +58.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.70
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.26
    -0.79 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    -0.68 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3620
    -0.8370 (-0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,751.67
    +335.15 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.99
    +7.46 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.18
    +66.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

LEADING BEST-FOR-YOU SNACK BRAND, CHOMPS, RELEASES TWO NEW MEAT SNACK FLAVORS: TACO BEEF AND HABANERO BEEF

·3 min read

Chomps' Newest Flavors are Available Exclusively Online To Purchase Now

NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --.Fastest-growing U.S. natural meat snack brand, Chomps, announces today the launch of two new flavor innovations: Taco Beef and Habanero Beef. These flavors were highly requested by the brand's loyal consumers, and join its line of existing meat snacks available for purchase exclusively online through Amazon and on chomps.com.

Chomps Habanero Beef and Chomps Taco Beef
Chomps Habanero Beef and Chomps Taco Beef

Providing healthy snacking enthusiasts with a high-quality grab-n-go bite that packs a flavor punch, Chomps' new Habanero Beef stick cranks up the heat with habanero peppers, red pepper, and coriander, making it Chomps' spiciest flavor yet. Taco Beef spotlights the beloved flavors of a taco in a portable and mess-free format, with each bite delivering a zesty kick including notes of paprika, cumin, and chili powder. The new sticks pack 10g of protein, only 100 calories, and zero sugar. They have beef collagen casings and consist of only grass-fed and finished beef with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps Taco Beef and Habanero Beef sticks will be sold online at $24 for a 10-count box or $50 for a 24-count box.

"We started Chomps to provide delicious, sustainably sourced snacks that fill you up and actually taste good," said Chomps CEO, Pete Maldonado. "We'll never stop innovating to give our customers what they are craving, and we created Taco Beef and Habanero Beef to do just that."

The launch of Habanero Beef and Taco Beef comes on the heels of Chomps' appointment of Elizabeth Carter as president and chief operations officer earlier this year. With extensive experience as a senior executive in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Carter now leads the brand and marketing strategy, which includes overseeing new innovation and retail expansion.

Chomps Taco Beef and Habanero Beef flavors are available for purchase now through Amazon and online at www.chomps.com. Additional Chomps sticks include Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Sea Salt Beef, Italian Style Beef, Original Turkey, Pepperoni Turkey, Jalapeño Turkey, and Salt and Pepper Venison. Chomps' snacks are high-quality, lean protein with low-to-no carbs, no added sugar or harmful ingredients, and are free from the top nine food allergens. All Chomps' farmers raise animals humanely and in facilities regularly audited to certify all animal welfare guidelines. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins, and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps' meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

Chomps (PRNewsfoto/Chomps)
Chomps (PRNewsfoto/Chomps)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-best-for-you-snack-brand-chomps-releases-two-new-meat-snack-flavors-taco-beef-and-habanero-beef-301758384.html

SOURCE Chomps

Recommended Stories

  • Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy

    Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. The coffee-olive oil concoction — echoing a keto-inspired trend of adding butter to coffee, only with a sugary twist — has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • McDonald's Menu Adds a Big New Burger (Burger King's Is Bigger)

    The fast-food giant has an answer to a new trend that rivals Burger King and Wendy's have pushed.

  • China’s Revenge Spenders Will Splurge on Beef as Country Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- As consumers in China flock back to hot pot chains and high-end restaurants after about three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns, they’re going to be splurging on good quality beef.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States;

  • Costco Shoppers Discover The Cost Of The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

    When Costco fans celebrated the retailer's decision to keep the price of its hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever" last fall, very few focused on another side of the announcement -- namely that the chain would have to compensate somewhere. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that Costco would need to "be more aggressive in other areas" to both make up for food inflation and be loyal to customers who have come to love the decades-old price consistency of the combo.

  • Wendy's Brings Back a Big Boozy Burger Menu Favorite

    The fast-food chain is doubling (and even tripling) down on the two ingredients that it's best-known for.

  • Burger King Menu Welcomes Back 3 Fan Favorites, Adds New Chicken

    The fast-food giant has a classic take on cheeseburgers that McDonald's and Wendy's have no answer for.

  • Disney's California Adventure Brings Back a Popular Attraction

    The Disneyland Resort theme park brings back a longtime event that disappeared during the covid pandemic.

  • Get their day off to the right start with 20 of the best gifts for coffee lovers

    These are the best coffee lover gift ideas including coffee makers, coffee gift baskets and espresso machines

  • Food companies slam FDA plan to regulate "healthy" label

    General Mills and other packaged-food giants say the government's push to tighten food labeling rules is unconstitutional.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Galactic finishes lengthy spacecraft upgrades, plans Q2 commercial service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, with commercial service on track to begin in the second quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday. The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, had suspended flights of the spaceplane VSS Unity and its carrier plane in 2021 to make various spacecraft enhancements, delaying the company's debut customer mission to the edge of space. "Our near-term objective for commercial spaceline operations is to safely deliver recurring flights with our current ships while providing an unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement on the company's Q4 and year-end 2022 earnings.

  • FDA’s approval of Friedreich’s ataxia drug is a game changer for treatment of rare diseases

    A drug to treat a rare neurological disorder has only had to jump through one hoop—read: clinical trial—instead of the recommended two to win regulatory approval.

  • Reata’s stock soars 150% after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 150% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • Applied Materials to Challenge ASML’s Grip With New Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. has begun selling a chipmaking machine designed to decrease the industry’s reliance on ASML Holding NV and more cheaply produce the kind of ultra-powerful semiconductors that can handle artificial intelligence tasks.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, Air

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.