U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.75
    +17.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,428.00
    +118.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,696.25
    +72.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.30
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    +0.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4200
    -0.1900 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,159.29
    -175.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.36
    -1.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Leading Bitcoin NFT Marketplace Gamma.io Announces .btc Domain Marketplace

·2 min read

As the platform passes one year since its Bitcoin NFT marketplace was released, Gamma.io has launched a .btc domain marketplace for web3 decentralized identities.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma.io, the leading open marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs, has announced the launch of its BNS marketplace for .btc decentralized identities and domains, built on the Stacks programming layer for Bitcoin. Within hours, the domain marketplace was trending, with .btc domains becoming the most popular NFTs on the platform.

Gamma.io Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gamma.io)
Gamma.io Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gamma.io)

In April, the company announced its new brand, Gamma, and its plan to become the world's web3 social hub centered around NFTs. As digital asset ownership proliferates, Gamma will provide a platform to serve as the home for collectors, creators, and investors to come together to explore, trade, and showcase extraordinary NFTs through the Bitcoin ecosystem. Decentralized identities are a natural evolution and expansion of the kinds of use cases that the company is facilitating.

"At Gamma, we strongly believe in the future of decentralized identities, and we're excited to take this step in furthering their adoption on the most secure blockchain, Bitcoin," said Founder and CEO, Jamil Dhanani. He continued, "Bitcoin was the original home for decentralized identities on the blockchain. Recent technological breakthroughs using the Stacks programming layer have unlocked the user experience needed to make them a reality, in a way web3 users have come to expect from other decentralized identities, like those on Ethereum."

In recent months, the Ethereum Name Service, ENS, has exploded in growth and popularity as more web3 users discover the power of decentralized identity. BNS seeks to revitalize the initial vision of human-readable Bitcoin addresses and a user-owned internet.

About Gamma

Gamma is the leading open marketplace for Bitcoin-secured NFTs, powered by Stacks. Gamma consists of three core platforms: its user-first marketplace for exploring and collecting NFTs, its creator-first launchpad for artists to deploy fully-tested no-code, smart contracts in minutes, and its social platform, which brings together creators and collectors in an engaging and Web3-native way. Gamma supports over a thousand NFT collections, nearly 70% of which were deployed using its no-code portal. Its marketplace has facilitated millions of dollars of transactions and supports trading the largest number of NFT contracts of any platform built on Bitcoin.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-bitcoin-nft-marketplace-gammaio-announces-btc-domain-marketplace-301642043.html

SOURCE Gamma.io

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Leaves a Huge Market

    Alphabet is present in almost all major world economies. The parent company of Google and Youtube is one of the companies that can claim to have succeeded in penetrating almost every country in the world and sometimes even countries ruled by autocrats and dictators. One of these countries is China, the world's second largest economy.

  • Apple's manufacturing moves away from China are a drop in the ocean

    Apple is slowly moving manufacturing away from China.

  • Microsoft’s Turn Is Coming in Stock Battle of Titans

    (Bloomberg) -- In the stock market contest this year between the two biggest US companies, Microsoft Corp. has been no match for Apple Inc. With consumer spending under threat from a possible recession, some analysts are betting that performance is about to turn around.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks

  • Charlotte-based Brightspeed launches new chapter after $7.5B deal with Lumen closes

    Charlotte-based Brightspeed, a broadband and telecommunications provider, announced yesterday it has officially launched operations as a new company. That follows its close on a $7.5 billion deal for acquiring network assets in 20 states from Lumen Technologies’ incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) business.

  • Google’s Pixel phones and Pixel Watch are all about selling you software

    Google is set to launch new phones and its first smartwatch. But it's really interested in selling you on its software.

  • Technology stocks are booming, and these four companies have staying power for years to come

    Shares of technology companies from chip makers to FAANGs slumped for a third quarter at the end of September, as softer revenue, profit warnings and fading CEO confidence added to the doom. The backdrop is a widely expected economic recession next year, caused, in part, by aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate increases to squash inflation.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Br

  • Satoru Iwata Didn't Play Around Powering Nintendo To Success

    When Satoru Iwata became president of Nintendo, it was both an honor and a curse. But the result was a blessing for fans of video games.

  • What EU's USB-C mandate may mean for Apple

    Tech editor Dan Howley details how European legislation on universal charging formats for personal devices may affect Apple.

  • Keysight (KEYS) Solutions Focus on Seamless EV Transition

    Keysight (KEYS) is expected to benefit from the proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems.

  • Lightning vs. USB-C: Is the Switch Worth It?

    The EU is forcing Apple to ditch Lightning in Europe, but the USB-C charger might just be a better option for consumers.

  • Corning (GLW) Focuses on Increased Fiber Optic Production

    Corning (GLW) has invested more than $500 million since 2020 to increase its fiber and cable manufacturing capacity in domestic and international markets.

  • Musk’s Everything App ‘X’ Sounds a Lot Like China’s WeChat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has teased something called “X, the everything app” after he buys Twitter Inc. Based on the billionaire’s past comments, that service could look a lot like Chinese super-app WeChat.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-La

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • Apple Doesn’t Hold Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    Apple doesn't hold its own sales, but we found these discounts on its latest tech with up to $150 off its most popular products

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Purchase Is a Step Toward ‘Everything App’

    The mystery app Musk wants to develop might combine payments and more messaging with Twitter's social media platform.

  • Apple Suppliers Add Manufacturing Sites in U.S., With Focus on California

    Partners of the iPhone maker seek to stay nearby as the pandemic has made travel to China difficult.

  • Altair Presents Open, Flexible, and Scalable Total Digital Twin Solution

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the launch of its broad digital twin solution that features the market's most connected, cross-functional capabilities that can be deployed through any and every stage of a product lifecycle.