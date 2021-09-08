U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Leading Canadian e-commerce platform, ShopperPlus, announces C$17 million Series-A financing to amplify ambitious growth plans

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Canadian e-commerce platform, ShopperPlus (or the "Company"), has successfully raised a C$17 million Series-A financing co-led by Celtic House Asia Partners (CHAP) and the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), with participation from Celtic House Venture Partners and the National Bank of Canada. Individual investors include e-commerce shopping app Wish co-founder, Danny Zhang, and Sequoia China Managing Director, Kevin Pan.

After more than a decade of pathfinding in e-commerce, the Company's product portfolio has grown to include office supplies, electronics, lifestyle, kitchen utensils and other home goods categories. ShopperPlus' platform customizes and makes targeted product recommendations based on individual purchase patterns and seasonality, with more than 30 percent of goods being produced in Canada. Since 2007, the Company has been able to provide its customers with consistent, cost-effective, and reliable everyday products. The Company is also successfully developing a business-to-business stream whereby it helps corporations efficiently and economically purchase its office supplies.

Jack Zhan, Founder and CEO of ShopperPlus
Jack Zhan, Founder and CEO of ShopperPlus

"ShopperPlus aims to provide Canadians with strictly selected goods and services to make their lives easier and better while helping companies become more efficient." said Jack Zhan, Founder and CEO of ShopperPlus. "I'm thankful for the support from Celtic House Asia Partners, CBGF and our other investors. Besides financial investments, Celtic House Asia Partners is also assisting ShopperPlus with supply chain and ecosystem integration." The funds raised this round will drive future platform expansion to include more vertical product offerings as well as broaden in-house fulfillment centre coverage.

In Canada, ShopperPlus has two warehouses which together stock over 60,000 products. The Company has also established a new product development center and technology research center in Canada and China. Leveraging a global workforce combined with local experience, ShopperPlus continues to make its mark as an international brand.

Jack Zhan noted that e-commerce has profoundly impacted retail with youths, especially Canadians, becoming increasingly receptive to online shopping. ShopperPlus' own logistics infrastructure increases order fulfillment speeds, making it much faster than typical delivery turnaround times in Canada. "We are proud to back Jack and his team as they expand into new markets and continue to develop its private label offerings," stated George Rossolatos, CEO of CBGF.

"ShopperPlus has a stellar business model," said Jie Chen, Managing Partner at Celtic House Asia Partners. "Its data-driven product suggestions and self-owned fulfillment centres provide competitive advantages. With support of this financing, ShopperPlus will continue to scale its service across Canada and major U.S. cities."

About ShopperPlus

www.shopperplus.ca was created with a simple goal in mind – to provide quality ink and toner cartridges, printers and office supplies, cables and adapters, cellphone and camera accessories, and more at the lowest price possible for our Canadian customers. The Shopperplus.ca family now is composed of 3 websites including www.123ink.ca; www.primecables.ca and www.living.ca. The company's head office and principal warehouse is located in Montreal with a Distribution Center in Vancouver and another Branch Office in Guangzhou, China.

About Canadian Business Growth Fund

Launched in 2018, the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses in Canada with typical investments between $3 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million from Canadian financial institutions, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. For more information visit www.cbgf.com

About Celtic House Asia Partners

Celtic House is a veteran Canadian venture capital firm with nearly 30 years of experience focus on B2B SaaS. In recent years, it has developed a new investment fund in Asia. The Asia Arm specializes in consumer platforms and digital health, with disrupted portfolios including Applyboard, GrubMarket, Cerebral, Fantuan and others.

Contact:
Sam Yin
ShopperPlus
sam.y@shopperplus.com
1 866-979-7463

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-canadian-e-commerce-platform-shopperplus-announces-c17-million-series-a-financing-to-amplify-ambitious-growth-plans-301371573.html

SOURCE ShopperPlus

