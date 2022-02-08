U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

LEADING CANNABIS RETAILER SIGNS FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GLOBAL AGREEMENT TO ORGANIZE, PROTECT AND PROVIDE BENEFITS TO ITS 1,200+ RETAIL EMPLOYEES

·4 min read

--Shryne Group Inc. Spearheads Historic Collective Bargaining Agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers, Now Effective Statewide for Cannabis Retail Workers at STIIIZY, Authentic and Flight--

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest cannabis employer in the state of California, Shryne Group Inc., and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) have entered into an historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for more than 1,200 cannabis retail workers at Shryne Group's STIIIZY, Authentic and Flight retail locations, creating a first of its kind global agreement to benefit retail workers immediately throughout California.

Cannabis retail workers at STIIIZY are now unionized as Shryne Group Inc. signs historic collective bargaining agreement for more than 1,200 retail employees at its STIIIZY, Authentic and Flight retail locations.
Cannabis retail workers at STIIIZY are now unionized as Shryne Group Inc. signs historic collective bargaining agreement for more than 1,200 retail employees at its STIIIZY, Authentic and Flight retail locations.

The Shryne Group Signs Historic Collective Bargaining Agreement for Cannabis Retail Workers, Now Effective in California

"UFCW is committed to establishing and maintaining high standards for cannabis workers," said Joe Duffle, President of UFCW Local 1167. "This agreement is historic for the number of workers it covers at one of the most well-known companies in the industry, and it has the potential to be a model contract for all employers who put the respect and dignity of workers as a top priority. Together, we can continue to raise standards for everyone in this rapidly developing industry."

One of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the world, STIIIZY along with its sister stores Authentic and Flight, made history by coming together with the union to offer competitive wages and benefits. STIIIZY will continue to implement local hiring practices that ensure these union jobs aid the local community. The majority of STIIIZY employees are historically under-represented and under-protected in the cannabis industry, with people of color making up more than 56 percent.

"We applaud the Shryne Group for its commitment to its workers and our communities by having a universal CBA in place," said Mark Ramos, President of UFCW Local 1428. "Their commitment to retail workers' rights and putting employees' health and safety first set an encouraging example for the rest of the emerging cannabis industry."

While previous California cannabis contracts were negotiated regionally or locally, the new agreement covers retail employees throughout the state, offering quality healthcare benefits, workplace protections, competitive standardized wages with annual increases, pension contributions (from a first-of-its-kind, employer-funded pension plan), generous sick leave policy, and guarantees of hours.

"This is the first time a company of any kind, not just cannabis, has sought out various chapter presidents of a union, bringing everyone to the table to create a universal CBA, to cover all our retail locations, including new stores yet to open," said Raquel Origel, board member and acting head of HR at Shryne Group. "As a woman of color, I am proud that we went beyond words and took decisive action to ensure workers' rights are protected and prioritized."

"We see this global agreement as a great benefit for legalized cannabis, creating a uniform set of workers' rights and protections across the state of California," noted Tak Sato, President of Shryne Group. "We appreciate the UFCW's shared vision of building the cannabis industry together."

About Shryne Group Inc.
Shryne Group Inc. is a Los Angeles-based cannabis holding company with a vertically integrated asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California, the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The company has 20 open retail locations across California with plans for 40+ locations open by the end of 2022. Shryne Group has cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Humboldt County, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Lompoc and has more than 2,500 employees across business lines. While rooted in California, the company also sells products in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

Shryne Group's flagship brand STIIIZY has a passionate following and is inspired by authentic cannabis culture, with the goal of providing high quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The STIIIZY product line is the #1 selling vape brand nationally, the #1 overall cannabis brand in California, and the #3 selling cannabis brand overall nationally. For more information, visit www.shrynegroup.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-cannabis-retailer-signs-first-of-its-kind-global-agreement-to-organize-protect-and-provide-benefits-to-its-1-200-retail-employees-301477821.html

SOURCE Shryne Group Inc.

