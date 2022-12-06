Leading Certificate Authority Completes Another Successful Year of Growth

GlobalSign closes out 2022 with continued digital signature success, IoT recognition, increased service provider activity

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company's top achievements during 2022.

Accolades: Frost & Sullivan recognized GlobalSign with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for deploying a wide range of public key infrastructure (PKI) security and digital identity management technologies. In addition, ABI Research named GlobalSign an IoT Device Identity Management Market Leader, citing Edge Enroll as one of the best tools for IoT Device Identity Management.

IoT affiliation: GlobalSign joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance as an Adopter Member. By joining this effort, GlobalSign is enabling members such as Original Equipment Manufacturers to improve the security of their devices by implementing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-backed digital certificates, a technology recognized for being ideally suited to secure the IoT. Ultimately, this will lead to a more secure IoT environment, giving cyber criminals fewer opportunities to hack devices.

Digital Signature and timestamp growth: As with the last two years, GlobalSign's digital signature and timestamp business continues to rapidly expand. By the end of 2022, we expect that our customers will have used our Digital Signing Service for more than 30 million signatures and applied nearly 30 million timestamps.

Service Providers: GlobalSign's service provider partner activity grew significantly in 2022. Our service provider partners demonstrated how strongly they value GlobalSign products and solutions by offering to share their success stories. These include secure email gateway provider NetatWork, digital salesroom provider GetAccept, maritime software giant PDMS and digital signature provider Signority.

LATAM growth: Also in 2022, we announced that our certificates issued for digital signatures and timestamping are now covered by accreditation in Peru, achieved through our local partner Digilink. GlobalSign also achieved certification in Guatemala this year. In Brazil, our new office - the first of its kind for any major Certificate Authority - had an extremely successful first year, including recognition for being a "Great Place to Work".

Email security: In May, the company announced the latest version of our PKI management platform, Auto Enrollment Gateway (AEG). AEG 7.5 breaks down the barrier that prevents many organizations from protecting against dangerous cyber attacks such as spear phishing and CEO fraud. As part of this upgrade, GlobalSign introduced a new feature, Ready S/MIME™,taking the silent installation of Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) certificates a step further by automatically configuring certificates in Outlook for Windows. The improved capability is made possible via GlobalSign's cross-platform agent (XPA), which sets policies, automatically enrolls, provisions and installs certificates - providing identity for an organization's plethora of devices.

Crown Commercial Services: GlobalSign was listed as a provider of PKI software solutions on the G-Cloud framework. Doing so enables GlobalSign to offer solutions to more public sector companies in the United Kingdom. The G-Cloud government framework is managed and maintained by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), which works with both departments and organizations across the whole of the entire public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality-of-service delivery.

"When I look back at this year I am extremely grateful for the accolades we received from industry analysts, the increase in activity of our service provider program, our expansions into new areas with IoT, the new inroads we are making in the United Kingdom as well as the continued growth in Latin America," said Lila Kee, General Manager of the Americas, and Chief Product Officer for GlobalSign. "We have many exciting developments planned for 2023 as we continue to evolve our offerings in the identity marketplace."

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

